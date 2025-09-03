Intel and AWS unveils high -performance cloud instances using the Xeon 6 processor.

Intel is enhancing its cloud computing games with its newly released Xeon® 6 processor and currently driving Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) R8I and R8I-FLEX instance. This partnership promises to meet the data demands of small business owners expanding, cost -effective and high -performance cloud solutions.

As businesses are increasingly switched to cloud infrastructure, it supports real -time data processing and AI -centric operation, so the demand for various solutions uses Skykit. The XEON 6 processor provides the highest performance and the fastest memory bandwidth among similar options available in cloud computing.

Intel’s senior researcher, Ronak Singhal, emphasized the importance of the launch: “The launch of the 8th generation EC2 instance run by Intel Xeon 6 is a milestone in cooperation with AWS.It has been built infrastructure to accelerate AI, improve memory performance, and strengthen simplification.

The new instance with advanced features indicates a leap of cloud performance. They promise to improve the price performance by 15% compared to 2.5 times more generations with memory bandwidth. This means that small businesses can optimize operational efficiency by accessing more computing power at low cost.

The development of Intel in the Xeon 6 processor includes high density computing functions, and includes reinstatement that supports the increase in the number of core and the improvement of thread expansion. This provides a powerful instance size such as the 96 X large, providing a more computing density for a variety of workloads.

In addition, the new instance supports the fastest DDR5 memory in the cloud, reaching a speed of up to 7200 mt/s. This improvement greatly reduces the waiting time and increases the bandwidth, ideal for the application of the database of the database in the in -memory, mechanical learning, and memory.

The built -in AI acceleration is another highlight of these processors. Integrated Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) can improve AI reasoning and machine learning performance up to twice. This simplifies the distribution of AI solutions because it does not require a specialized external accelerator.

Security is also an important aspect of the cloud infrastructure, especially in industries due to strict regulations such as finance and medical care. Intel’s Quickassist Technology (QAT) accelerates hardware -based encryption and compression to comply with security demands while relieving the CPU load.

NISHANT MEHTA, the vice president of EC2 product management of AWS, said, “Customers need an infrastructure that matches the most demanding workload speed. In cooperation with Intel, the new Amazon EC2 R8I and R8I-FLEX instances provide a groundbreaking function to reduce the cost and maximize the performance. Help. ”

Some early adapters, such as Netflix and CROWDSTRIKE, are already controlling these Xeon 6 -based instances and have greatly improved computing throughput and efficiency of AI -centric applications. This is an attractive example of small businesses, taking into account the transition to the next generation cloud solution.

But the owner of small businesses must keep knowing potential challenges. To switch to a new technology, official education or support may be required to fully utilize the functions of the XEON 6 processor. This can mean extra time and resources, which can be important for small teams.

As more business turns into a cloud -centered operation, solutions such as Intel’s Xeon 6 -based EC2 instances can see the future of the cloud. Due to improving performance, improving efficiency, and reducing costs, this innovation can be a small business game changer to maximize technology investment.

For more information on the technology that leads this development, you can visit the original release. here.