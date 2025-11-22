Salesforce Strengthens AI with Acquisition of Doti to Power Enterprise Search

Salesforce is taking a significant step forward in the enterprise search space by announcing its intention to acquire Doti, a company known for its innovative agent search solutions. The acquisition strengthens Salesforce’s AI research and development initiatives in Israel and aims to create a more integrated and intelligent search experience that small and medium-sized businesses can leverage to improve productivity.

In an environment where information overload can hinder decision-making, Doti’s search integration will benefit small business owners by streamlining access to critical data. As organizations increasingly rely on technology to increase efficiency, the partnership between Salesforce and Doti promises to improve the way employees interact with information.

Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack, emphasized the importance of this acquisition, saying, «Doti’s expertise fast-tracks our vision to reinvent enterprise search across Salesforce. We are transforming the way every employee finds, understands, and acts on information through the power of AI and, most importantly, conversational context that lives in Slack.» This integration is especially suited for small businesses that leverage Slack for team communication and collaboration, making it easy to extract insights and take action based on connected data.

Doti co-founder and CEO Matan Cohen echoed these thoughts, noting that Doti’s mission is to make enterprise data «instantly accessible and actionable.» By partnering with Salesforce, Doti aims to accelerate this vision by leveraging the company’s extensive resources. For small business owners, this means potentially reducing the time spent searching for information, ultimately leading to more agile decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

One potential application of this integrated search functionality is in customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Small and medium-sized businesses can expect improved insights into customer interactions and streamlined access to data that can drive sales strategies. With Doti’s technology, the information your employees need will become more interactive, contextually relevant, and more, thanks to our integration with Slack. This improves collaboration, making it easier for teams to share knowledge and insights when it matters most.

Although the benefits seem promising, small business owners must also consider some of the challenges associated with adopting new technology solutions. Transitioning to a new system can require time and resources, and it is important to train employees to use these tools effectively. It is important for small business leaders to compare these factors with expected productivity gains.

Moreover, the acquisition is still scheduled to close in Salesforce’s 2026 fiscal year, meaning no immediate changes will be made just yet. Small businesses need to keep an eye on timelines and prepare for potential changes to their workflows as integrations become available.

Overall, the Doti acquisition highlights Salesforce’s commitment to improving how organizations access and utilize data. For small businesses, this can translate into a more efficient workflow that not only saves time but also fosters a collaborative team environment. Once the tool is available, business leaders can take advantage of enhanced search capabilities to empower their teams and improve overall productivity.

For more information about this acquisition, see the original announcement on the Salesforce website. here.