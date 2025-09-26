Paypal and Blue Owl now buy $ 7 billion and pay later.

PayPal has a remarkable development in the consumer financial area through partnerships with Blue Owl Capital. The two -year contract, announced on September 24, 2025, gives the Blue Owpmi Management Fund to buy PayPal’s “Pay in 4” “Pay in 4” now, and later to buy Pay (BNPL) loans later. This collaboration has a positive effect on small businesses by improving the flexibility and accessibility of payment options for consumers.

One of the main advantages of this partnership is the ability to use PayPal’s BNPL solutions without heavy technology. The «4 inch» program allows consumers to divide eligible purchases into four interest -free payments over six weeks, allowing them to achieve more bigger ticket items. According to PayPal’s data, when a consumer selects BNPL when paying, it tends to spend more time more time more than 80% more time through traditional payment methods. This feature allows small retailers to increase sales and encourage impulse purchases, which can be particularly favorable in the competitive market.

Jamie Miller, the chief finance and operating officer of PayPal, said: “This deal reflects our trained approach to capital allocation, and partnerships with Blue Owl support the growth of late portfolios and invest in strategic initiatives and innovations. It provides more ability to provide a valuable tool to the merchant partner.

For small business owners, the integration of the BNPL option means that it can provide more payment to customers, which can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Simplified integration in the existing PayPal system means that the seller can quickly implement these features and focus on growth. In fact, PayPal handles more than $ 33 billion in BNPL payments worldwide in 2024, showing how fast this trend is developing by 21% year -on -year.

However, it has a significant advantage, but small business owners should continue to know the potential tasks related to the implementation and management of BNPL solutions. One task may need effective customer education. It is important to understand how these options work as consumers become more familiar with payment flexibility. It is also important for merchants to carefully manage the cash flow. Even interest -free payment plans can affect the financial management of the business if they are not closely monitored.

Another point to consider is the competitive environment of BNPL products. PayPal is a well -established player, but as the BNPL options of other suppliers increases, small companies should consider how these products are accumulated in terms of cost, function and customer experience. Ivan Zinn, the alternative credit officer of Blue OWL, said, “The size of PayPal and the deep relationship with consumers have emphasized this partnership by making a decision based on information when expanding credit at 4 inches.

As the BNPL market continues to expand, small business owners need to evaluate how these financial solutions are integrated within the entire sales strategy. Correctly using these payment options can improve customer participation and increase sales volume, but business owners should set strategy centered on potential risks and prepare for customer development demands.

Paypal-BLue OWL Partnership is ready to change the way consumers participate in payment options, providing tools to maintain competitiveness in a dynamic market in small businesses. For more information on this partnership and its impact, see the original post of PayPal’s newsroom. here.