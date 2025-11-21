Intuit partners with Cherry Bekaert to launch AI-based ERP solution

Intuit Inc. has partnered with Cherry Bekaert, a leading player in the advisory, assurance and tax sectors, to offer new solutions aimed at small and medium-sized businesses struggling with the complexities of growth. This initiative focuses on the Intuit Enterprise Suite, an AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) system designed to streamline operations and improve profitability.

For small business owners, this collaboration highlights the growing importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to remain competitive. Intuit’s solutions promise to alleviate common challenges growing businesses face, such as managing multiple software applications and facing high costs associated with outdated ERP systems.

“This partnership will allow Cherry Bekaert to continue to meet the needs of our clients as they expand using the Intuit Enterprise Suite to provide proactive, data-driven insights that streamline workflows, drive faster decisions, and increase profitability,” said Simon Williams, vice president of Accountants at Intuit.

Intuit Enterprise Suite aims to simplify financial management for midsize businesses by consolidating essential functions such as financial reporting, payroll, and marketing into a single cloud-based platform. This integrated approach helps companies avoid fragmented technology stacks where multiple applications create data silos. As a result, business owners can take advantage of improved visibility into their operations and make more informed, data-driven decisions.

The practical application of Intuit Enterprise Suite is clear. For example, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema used this suite to streamline its financial and reporting processes. Joseph Edwards, Senior Vice President of Cojeaux Cinemas, said: “Intuit Enterprise Suite simplifies finances and reporting, provides insights to guide operations, and reduces time spent in the back office so you can focus on what matters most: your team and guests.” These examples demonstrate how ERP systems not only simplify administrative tasks but also improve overall business focus.

However, adopting new technologies can be challenging. Small business owners should consider the potential learning curve associated with implementing Intuit Enterprise Suite. Switching to a new system often requires time and training, which can distract you from day-to-day tasks. Additionally, the costs associated with integrating an advanced ERP solution may seem daunting at first, even though the long-term benefits can save you both time and money.

Intuit and Cherry Bekaert plan to kick off their partnership with a series of informational events targeting CFOs, managers and business owners in several U.S. cities. Designed to showcase financial strategies for business expansion, this event will cover how to use solutions from Intuit and advisory services from Cherry Bekaert to streamline operations.

Matt Brady, Chief Growth Officer at Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, summarizes the vision for this collaboration: “Intuit Enterprise Suite is reimagining ERP software as a disruptive platform solution that meets the needs of complex businesses with end-to-end financial management and workflow automation.”

Ultimately, Intuit’s partnership with Cherry Bekaert represents a strategic step toward modernizing the financial landscape of midsize businesses. As the industry evolves, small business owners have a unique opportunity to leverage AI-based technologies tailored to their specific needs.

For more information, see the original press release on Intuit’s website. here.