Hubspot expands Breeze customer agents to improve all customer interactions.

HubSpot has expanded access to AI -based Breeze customer agents, as it is ready to finance customer support for small businesses. Beginning June 2, 2025, the Breeze Customer Age will now support professional and enterprise customers in marketing, sales, services, content and operating hubs. This breakthrough development promises to improve customer interaction and simplification of small business owners.

The Breeze Customer Agant has already helped thousands of users and autonomously solved more than 50% of customer inquiries. According to Hubspot’s vision, AI integration is the key to helping business size, and this technology is included directly on the platform to access it more easily than the add -on function.

Small business owners can use Breeze customer agents for various applications that go beyond traditional purchase. Many users have reported significant advantages in the pre -sales stage. For example, the marketing team can use the agent to participate in website visitors and respond to general queries such as «When will the next web seminar?» Immediately access to information can improve your user experience and convert traffic to valuable leads. MAX BOLTEN, the marketing director of STübben, emphasizes the following: “The agent makes people feel that people are welcomed by responding immediately.

The sales team can also benefit greatly. Breeze customers can provide immediate responses to a general query for prices or exams. Chris Patullo, the founder and CEO of Football Play Card, said, “It helps us to switch faster. This rapid response can increase the conversion rate, an essential indicator of small businesses operated by the competitive market.

In addition, in customer service, Breeze is very important for processing inquiries and doing simple tasks such as checking the order status. Nutribee’s CMO, Pietro Ripanti, reported that the support ticket was reduced by 77%, which improved the conversion rate at the same time.

For busy owners, if it is already thinly stretched, fast settings are another attractive feature. The tragedy customer agent can run and run in a few minutes. In addition, it does not limit the interaction to one platform. E -mail, chat, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger will participate in customers to expand their business contacts.

Despite many advantages, small business owners should keep in mind some potential tasks. Initial settings and integration still still cause obstacles to businesses with existing legacy systems. In addition, AI can handle a large portion of customer inquiries, but it may still be necessary for human intervention. The business must design an efficient workflow that requires personal attention.

The Breeze customer agent has been built to bring data from various sources if it is an ordering state or customer history. Enlarge that the response is personalized and relevant. Andrew Downing, a business development director of Camp Network, pointed out: “Breeze customer agent automatically processed 60-70%of inquiries to improve customer service. It was very easy to set up and the team could focus on sales and marketing efforts.”

This expansion allows small business owners to accommodate the future in which AI can recall the past conversation or manage extensive digital interactions such as meeting schedules. Hubspot looks at the future and envisions the time to help the Breeze customer agent not only help the team operation but also lead to growth and efficiency.

The meaning of small businesses is important. The Breeze customer agent removes the barriers to customer interactions, making it easier for the team to work more effectively and expand the operation. Hubspot’s promise to integrate the AI ​​into the tool product line can provide competitiveness in today’s rapidly progress market.

The future of customer interaction is here. Small business owners who are interested in using the benefits of Breeze customer agents can explore additional information by visiting Hubspot. Official announcement.

Image through hubspot