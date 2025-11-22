Freshworks unveils AI improvements to streamline IT service management

Freshworks recently launched significant new features to Freshservice, its AI-powered IT management platform, aimed at improving employee experience (EX) and streamlining service delivery. These capabilities are delivered in response to a pressing industry challenge: increasing complexity and fragmentation of IT tools that are leading to employee fatigue and reduced productivity.

At a recent event, Freshworks highlighted the need for organizations to overcome the challenges posed by cumbersome software, which nearly 20% of IT leaders say is causing team fatigue. Additionally, 29% of employees report that inefficient tools reduce their productivity. These insights come from Freshworks’ latest Cost of Complexity report, highlighting a critical pain point for many small and medium-sized businesses struggling to maintain operational efficiency.

“Many teams struggle with complexity, fragmented processes, and disjointed responses,” said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. The new update aims to address this issue by embedding AI-powered features that improve service delivery, allowing teams to proactively resolve issues rather than reactive.

Among the most notable features is the enhanced Freddy AI agent, which simplifies the self-service process for employees. These agents integrate seamlessly with popular platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Drive, so users can receive support without disrupting their workflow. This integration can be especially useful for small businesses where employees frequently juggle multiple tools and responsibilities.

Another important improvement is AI-based intelligent routing. With this feature, when an IT support ticket is received, it is immediately routed to the appropriate team based on workload and expertise. This not only improves resolution times, but also improves the overall experience for employees who rely on IT support.

Integration with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platforms provides real-time device health insights, allowing IT teams to prevent issues before they impact employees. For example, if a user’s laptop starts to slow down, the system can automatically collect telemetry data such as CPU and memory usage and generate a ticket with all the necessary information. This proactive approach helps your IT team troubleshoot issues remotely and minimize downtime.

Companies like Porsche eBike Performance have already seen the benefits of Freshservice’s AI-powered capabilities, leveraging them to improve IT efficiency. Freshservice’s multilingual knowledge base and conversational support allows users to find the help they need more easily and quickly, which is critical in a small business environment where time is always of the essence.

However, integrating these advanced technologies presents challenges. Small businesses may face obstacles in the form of a learning curve as initial setup is complicated or employees adapt to a new system. Owners must weigh the investment against the potential return, especially if existing tools adequately meet their needs.

Despite these concerns, the value proposition of adopting AI-based solutions is compelling. For example, Freshworks reports that organizations using Freddy AI Insights have significantly improved first resolution rates, with Fox Communities Credit Union achieving a 96% success rate in this area. These efficiencies can be transformational for small and medium-sized businesses, allowing them to scale IT support and focus on core operations.

Freshworks received positive feedback in a recent market assessment and was named a strong performer in the Forrester Wave™ for Enterprise Service Management Platforms. The report highlighted strengths in areas such as ease of use, proactive alert management, and customer service excellence.

As small business owners navigate the complex landscape of IT management, leveraging tools that integrate AI for operational efficiency and improved employee support can be essential. While the benefits are clear, it is important to carefully consider deployment and adaptation to maximize the potential impact of these solutions on business growth and employee satisfaction.

For more information about these updates and what they mean, please see the official announcement from Freshworks. here.