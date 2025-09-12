CISCO starts searching Splunk Federated and integrates data for smarter insights.

In the age of data, small businesses should take advantage of the insights of information separated from various platforms. CISCO meets these demands with the launch of Splunk Federated Search for Snowflake. This is a new integration that simplifies data accessibility and analysis for business.

Through this innovation, the organization can use the function of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud by combining operating and business data within a familiar Splunk interface. Integration aims to categorize silo, which has data -oriented decision -making, to provide tools to accelerate innovation and improve customer experience.

Kamal Hathi, the chief vice president and general manager of Splunk: “Splunk Federated Snowflake searches, allowing customers to access and act by accessing the data to simply perform business and operational insights from one point of view.” This promise to this simplicity is often important for the owners of small business owners who have juggling and efficient solutions.

One of the important opportunities in this integration is the ability to integrate visibility in various data sources to support security, observation and operational goals. By enabling the team to query quickly in Splunk, the organization can get more important insights in today’s fast -working business environments.

Integration provides some main features to alleviate data management problems.

Easy on boarding : Small companies can add snowflakes to reduce initial frictions that integrate new technologies by smoothly adding snowflakes to Splunk’s sources.

: Small companies can add snowflakes to reduce initial frictions that integrate new technologies by smoothly adding snowflakes to Splunk’s sources. Union query experience The user can improve the user familiarity by creating a query similar to Splunk in Snowflake data.

The user can improve the user familiarity by creating a query similar to Splunk in Snowflake data. Powerful data join The business can combine the data sets of the two platforms to provide more context and insights.

The business can combine the data sets of the two platforms to provide more context and insights. Efficient query: Integration allows the partial query of SNOWFLAKE to simplify the final data join in Splunk.

These features can enable small -scale companies to improve their operating efficiency, making them easier to detect and resolve faster problems, which are important factors for maintaining service levels and customer satisfaction.

The actual applications of Splunk Federated search for Snowflake are expanded in various operating use cases, especially it operations (it operations) and secure operations (ITOP). For example, small technology companies can use this integration to monitor system performance and provide executable insights to strengthen their services by managing customer data at the same time. The combined data analysis also enhances the marketing strategy by combining operating indicators with customer behavior data to lead more effective campaigns.

But small business owners must know potential tasks when integrating new technologies. This transition to this new system includes not only financial investment but also time and education to make it easier for employees to use new tools. In addition, this integration simplifies data access, but a specific level of data literacy is essential to avoid traps that misinterpret the combined insight.

This innovative solution reflects CISCO’s promise to foster an open data ecosystem and will be emphasized in the live demo of the upcoming Splunk .conf25 event. «Snowflake and Splunk will be able to connect the data more effectively and disassemble silo for co -customers.» This collaboration can provide small businesses with confidence to improve their competitive advantage by pursuing more real data -oriented strategies.

Splunk Federated Snowflake Search will be provided worldwide for Splunk Cloud AWS Commercial customers by July 2026. here.

As small businesses explore the complexity of data management, CISCO’s new integration is a significant consideration for all companies that are thriving in the data -centered economy by becoming a game changer that simplifies and enriches the data insight environment.

Image through ENVATO