Can optimism and empathy heal the division of the United States in business?

Empathy and optimism can heal the political and economic divisions of the United States. In this week’s episode Small business radioWhere I say Paul Johnson—Civic Entrepreneur, investor, former market market, and author of «What ‘S Right in America in the United States.’ He offers clarity and executable roadmaps for small business owners and individuals looking for an agency in today’s challenges.

I understand the real state of the US economy

Major Insights: Despite the dominant “politics of pessimism,” the US economy is more powerful than many people realize.

Data on the story: Statistically, the United States leads the G7 country per capita. Even the poorest American Mississippi surpasses most G7 countries except Germany.

Effects of Free Trade: In 1992, the General Agreement on Target and Trade (GATT) protected intellectual property and opened a global market to open the way of technical giants such as Facebook and Google.

Historical context: Free market, trade, property and citizenship promoted unprecedented US economic development.

Executable takeout:

-I rely on data through the headline. Regular review of reliable economic indicators.

Use the US Advantages: Powerful infrastructure, Legal Protection and Global Market Approach.

In the fear -oriented environment, we will regain our agency

Major Insights: Fear and pessimism are powerful tools used by politicians and media, but undermine clear decisions.

-Ansia effect: Fear causes emotional reactions that ignore reasonable thinking.

Fear: Media and politicians use fear to control stories and public perceptions.

-Restoration Agency: Finding the exact information, taking responsibility, and accepting various perspectives.

Executable takeout:

-Thank you for the information source for reliability and balance.

-When the fear-centered news comes, the pause is suspended-Close the door if it is true or emotional.

-Recide in a different perspective to expand your understanding.

Power of perspective: “When to compare with?”

Major Insights: Perspectives are essential for decision -making based on optimism and information.

Challenging Perfume: In all times of the past, there was a unique challenge. «Perfect time» was not there time.

-Glelin Comparison: «When to compare with?»

Executable takeout:

Benchmark your business for industry colleagues and global standards.

Read a data -oriented optimistic work, such as the reasonable optimism of Matt Ridley.



Optimism

Major insights: optimism is not innocent and is a competitive advantage.

-Opening theory causes action. Believing in better results promote innovation and problem solving.

-The elasticity through change: political and economic climate changes, but the principle of the United States continues.

Executable takeout:

-Precipal growth minds focused on controllable behaviors.

Congratulations on innovation stories to inspire the team.

-Fror the flexibility of the weather change by building flexibility in the business plan.

Empathy and Citizens’ Discourse: Healing is divided into business and society

Major Insights: Empathy and active listening bridges share and strengthen their relationships.

Risk of labeling: Inhumanized partner stops productive conversations.

Empathy: A story like a saxophone player who helped all KKK members left the group show how the patient’s understanding changes.

Personal responsibility: Each person can lead to empathy.

Executable takeout:

Encourage the conversation and active listening on the team.

-Accit the label and focus on understanding to eliminate collisions.

-The communication of polite and sympathetic every day.

Measures for small business owners

1. Keep information without overwhelming

Subscribe to Balance News Source.

-Recide the economic and industrial trends every week.

2. Build elasticity through perspective

-The benchmark progress proceeds meaningfully.

-Chige long -term interests and congratulations.

3. Practice optimism and willingness to choose

-Set a clear and executable business goal.

-Focus on the elements that can be controlled.

4. Please cultivate empathy and citizen discourse

-A host a regular team debate on challenge and success.

-Please carefully various perspectives.

5. Prepare change

-Recondition an emergency plan.

-It is flexible and open to opportunity.

Listen to the entire episode of Small Business Radio Show.