PLTSA es el objetivo de agregar suministro de energía verde y reducir los desechos urbanos

White Storks (Ciconia Ciconia) y un grupo de vacas están buscando comida en el último sitio de eliminación de Jatibarang (TPA), Semarang, Java central, viernes (12/9/2025). El Gobierno alienta el desarrollo del Centro de Desechos (PLTSA) a través de la revisión de las regulaciones presidenciales no. 35 of 2018 on the acceleration of the development of waste management installation in electrical energy based on environmentally friendly technology that will be issued in September 2025, so that it is possible for every 1,000 tons of waste to be converted into 20 Megawatts