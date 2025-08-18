Legendario en las primeras conversaciones con Paramount para el acuerdo de distribución de películas

Legendario El entretenimiento está en conversaciones tempranas para asociarse con Supremo sobre distribución de películas.

The production company behind “A Minecraft Movie” and the “Dune” franchise” had been under contract at Sony Pictures after cutting ties with Warner Bros. in 2022. However, the multi-year deal at Sony expired at the end of 2024 and wasn’t renewed. Although the new agreement with Paramount hasn’t been signed, certain projects like “Dune” sequels and “Godzilla” and “Kong” entries in the “MonsterVerse franchise would be exento a través de un pacto anterior con Warner Bros.

Más por venir …