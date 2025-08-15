El crecimiento económico de Indonesia no ha sido disfrutado por todos los niveles de la sociedad

Yakarta, Viva – Presidente Prabowo Subianto Destacando la condición de la economía indonesia que no se considera uniformemente disfrutada por todas las personas. Hizo hincapié en que la importancia de la consistencia en la realización del mandato de la Constitución (Constitución) de 1945 para que no ocurra la distorsión económica.

En discurso estatal El viernes 15 de agosto de 2025, Prabowo destacó el versículo 4 [1945Constitution which mandates the national economy is held on the basis of economic democracy with the principle of togetherness, efficiency justice.

«So this efficiency is the Constitution’s order, but there are those who have been demonstrated by efficiency,» Prabowo said.

He added, the economy must also be environmentally friendly, independent, and maintain the balance of national economic progress and unity. Sadly, Prabowo assessed that Indonesia’s economy was only enjoyed by a handful of people due to not fully implementing the values of the 1945 Constitution.

President Prabowo Subianto at the Annual Session of the Indonesian MPR in 2025

«Brothers and sisters, when we are inconsistent in running our Constitution, there is economic distortion. There is an equal distribution, where those who enjoy our economy are only a handful of people,» said Prabowo.

Prabowo said, economic growth The average 5 percent over the past seven years did not fully reflect the welfare of the people. He alluded to too many starving children.

Economic inequality is also seen from many fishing farmers who have difficulty selling their crops, people who do not have a decent home to teachers who have not been valued. Prabowo also said, there are still families who are unable to seek treatment because of costs or because there are no health facilities in the area.

Even so, Prabowo said that the current economic achievement was considered quite good. In the midst of political conflict, economic conflict, trade war, tariff war but the Indonesian economy still managed to grow above 5 percent.

Prabowo said that economic growth in 2025 was at 5.12 percent. He said, experts believe that this trend will increase in the future.

«Cuando manejamos constantemente nuestra constitución, en 299 hoy, gracias a Dios, puedo informar que hemos logrado un progreso significativo», dijo Prabowo.

También afirmó que la inversión de 2025 semestre-I alcanzó RP942 billones, un 13,6 por ciento más en comparación con el año anterior. Este número ha alcanzado el objetivo de APBN 2025 a pesar de que este año no ha terminado y ha logrado absorber a los trabajadores indonesios de 1 millón de 200 mil personas.