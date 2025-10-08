ZOHO launches VANI VANI for the team for the team

For SMEs that continue to communicate throughout the tool, document, and meetings, ZOHO’s latest products aim to simplify the way the team cooperates. The company has been released Barney – It is an intelligent visual collaboration platform that transforms brainstorming, plans, and execution into a smooth sharing experience.

VANI introduces a visual priority workspace designed to replace SMEs’ frequently used patch work apps for project management, white boards and communication. Instead of traveling between spreadsheets, slides, and chat threads, the team can collaborate in the digital space where Zoho’s ideas, data and discussions coexist.

Vani’s product officer, Karthikeyan Jambulingam, says the platform has been built to eliminate friction in everyday teamwork. «For SMEs, productivity can be greatly improved even if you increase the ease of collaboration,» he explains. «Vani provides a comprehensive tool set for all departments in one canvas, so you don’t need app switching, process construction or complex onboarding.»

Tool Space and zone model Collaboration is organized by supporting both focus and visibility. Space serves as a whole project canvas, while Zone allows different contributors or teams to work independently within that project. For example, marketing can trim the visual elements of the campaign, and operate can finish the execution plan and not all interfere with each other’s work. This is a model that reflects the way small teams collaborate in the real world where various departments and individuals handle the connections of the project at the same time.

Vani goes beyond the structure and provides: Template and Kit Library It helps small teams start faster. Templates deal with requirements such as brainstorming sessions, strategy plans, and product roadmaps. The kit is further intensified to provide ready -made frameworks for visual objects such as design diagrams, network plans, and social media layouts. These factors are designed to allow companies without dedicated design or planning employees to quickly execute professional results.

To create ideas, Mind mapping tool Help your team to visually connect your thoughts and turn your concept into an executable plan. For those who are having difficulty in converting scattered memoes, VANI AI -based function Throughout the interface. This includes the flowchart and mind maps that are automatically generated in the text, the complex visual element summary, and the quick insight from the entire project to the individual shape or notes.

The video conference is built into the canvas, so collaboration is more immediately conducted. The team can start calling on the same page and share updates or brainstorm without switching to another app. All meetings can be recorded, allowing asynchronous review. Especially useful for remote or hybrid teams that manage flexible schedules.

Industry analysts check their potential in the way VANI integrates creativity and communication. Shashi Bellamkonda, chief research director of Info-Tech Research Group, says, «Whiteboard has always been difficult for the decentralized team.» «VANI will help you to brainstorm wherever you are. Especially, you are interested in video catch -up functions for brainstorming. It is a great stage to replace existing meetings by imitating voluntary ‘office visit’ to discuss colleagues and teams.»

In the case of small business owners, these functions reduce the number of meetings, speed up project adjustments, and reduce the time to connect unified tools. In the ZOHO ecosystem, VANI’s deep ties become a potential central hub for visual collaboration, regardless of the software stack used by the company, along with compatibility with third -party apps.

Prices can be attractive to SMEs that consider budgets. Barney provided Free planes with unlimited user onboardingIn the meantime The team plan starts from $ 5 per user per userOne of the lowest proportions of the similar collaboration platform. The service is provided worldwide, and the team that grows up and grows through the size payment model can expand the usage without high initial costs.

VANI’s introduction emphasizes ZOHO’s promotion of intelligent AI -based productivity tools built for flexibility and economics, two priorities for SMEs that explore hybrid work. By combining brainstorming, communication, and project management into a single visual environment, the platform can help the team turn the idea into a more efficient result.

SME owners can explore or join VANI. www.vanihq.com.