ZOHO Commerce launches new features to enhance small business growth.

In ZOHO’s SMZ 2025 event, Zoho announced a significant update for the Zohoho Commerce platform. I discussed what these new features mean to small business owners, along with Prashant Ganti, the product manager of ZOHO’s financial and operating family.

Updates from royalty points and cart recovery to omni channel sales and digital downloads help to reduce the operating burden as small businesses are more efficient. For entrepreneurs who balance tight resources and steep competition, these changes can be transformed.

The reason e -commerce innovation is important to small businesses

I asked Ganti to look at new features and practical benefits. Ganti played Zohoho Commerce within a wide range of online purchases and sales.

“Thank you for here. So Zohoho Commerce is the latest product of ZohoHo Finance Suite, Finance and Operations Suite. So if you buy something online today, many people are buying things online, so we want to experience that experience. We are the latest innovative investment.

For small companies, smoothness is more than convenience. Added clicks, confusion checkout screens or delivery delays may mean profit loss. That’s why Zohoho Commerce now includes features such as royalty points, request tools and cart repair. It is designed to minimize sales friction while building a total customer relationship.

Check -out reduction and loyalty

Ganti explained one of the main painkillers that ZOHO wanted to solve: Kart abandon.

«We want the business to have a more beautiful store. We want to reduce the possibility that customers will give up when checking out. Therefore, we can maximize more sales possibilities. We want to build a relationship with customers and more customers. We have introduced loyalty points and everything related to everything.»

For small companies, customer loyalty programs are often considered a tool that only large retailers can afford. By including this feature in the Zohoho Commerce, small business owners can now encourage repeated sales without hiring a marketing team or purchasing additional tools.

This platform also makes it easy to support customers who prefer consulting sales processes. Ganti said, “And a customer who wants to inquire a little bit has a request for the type of court.

Complexity

One of the biggest advantages of Zoho Ho Commerce is to abstract the complexity of e -commerce.

«If you take a simple online spell, it’s very easy to buy shoes online, but under the hood we have abstracted a lot of complexity. There are 20-25 other sub-systems that need to cooperate with a single online order successfully.»

He has explained how to contact the order of warehouse availability, invoice, payment, tax calculation and return management, which most of the small businesses depend on several apps that do not always talk to each other, which may lead to errors, delays or customer complaints.

The advantage of Joho is an integrated stack. «We’ve built the entire stack, including the payment to successfully execute Doi among a few companies that have almost established stacks worldwide,» Ganti said.

Fast ROI for small business owners

It was even more pressure. What kind of «lift» can you expect from features such as digital downloads, loyalty points, and cart recovery, especially without marketing teams?

Ganti was obvious. “So one is mainly a self -service model. So I think it’s a small business. I don’t think there’s too much resources to correct all this.

To support these goals, the Zohoho Commerce contains a built -in SEO tool, which appears in the search engine without an expensive consultant.

“I think this is a lot of investment we made. Of course, I monitor it compared to many customers because it’s low. So it’s a business model in terms of business and small business perspectives. The prepaid investment is absolutely small. It’s not much to start. Very easy, very easy and ROI is very easy.”

The promise is clear. As the business grows, fast settings, fast victory and expansion are clear.

Kart abandonment recovery: Insight and idiot

One of the most attractive updates is CART abandonment recovery. I asked if this feature requires additional expenses or messages.

Ganti replied: “That’s more, there’s no investment, I don’t need more work. It’s a kind of work, which is a kind of work, which makes us better to provide more insights to minimize the experience so that we can better create what we found, what we found, what we found. You can do it.

This feature works at two levels. It stimulates the buyer to continue participating at the customer face level. It provides insights about why customers give up their carts at the business level.

Ganti explained: “In fact, because the decision -making point II decided to leave the cart, we really want to move, so we can try to gather users.In order to spend more time and spend more time, the customer provides more insights to provide the cart correctly and the business owner is better for improving the business owner. You can make a decision. ”

Omni Channel Sales: From WhatsApp to Warehouse

It is converted to omni channel sales, asking how to sync inventory and price in whatsApp, online stores and direct sales.

Ganti explained that ZOHO’s integrated database enables:

“So what you ask is Omni Channel sales. So I think that Commerce is a kind of store that I can sell directly at once. I still can come back through commerce. If you sell it if you sell it, if you sell it, if you sell it, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, if you sell, you have a commercial store.

This means that small businesses can sell confidently on various channels such as social media, marketplace, and physical location, without worrying about overpler ENT or inventory inconsistency.

Simplified B2B Sales: Estimates, Credit and Accounting

For B2B sellers, Zohoho Commerce now supports quotation requests, negotiations and credit limits. I asked how this feature is connected to an accounting system such as Zohoho Books or Quickbooks.

Ganti replied: “So I think the first thing I mentioned is 25 different sub systems. Since the accounting sub system is the core part of this, I didn’t mention the accounting sub system. Ultimately everything is related to it.

Since Zoho Ho Commerce shares a unified database with Zoho Books, the transaction is automatically introduced into the financial statements.

Ganti said, “If you are using other accounting products, we can connect it.

Education and support

Finally, I asked where the business owner could go to learn more.

Ganti said: “Yes, we have a lot of educational materials. We have a team that allows you to continue your education session on the product.

The reason why these updates are important to small businesses

For small business owners, they save every hour and all customers maintain problems. The update of Zoho Ho Commerce is designed around this reality.

Input barrier bottom: Built -in SEO, royalty point and cart recovery remove the need for expensive add -on.

Expandable operation: The integrated platform keeps the business from surpassing e -commerce solutions.

Customer -centered tool: From whatsApp sales to B2B quote, the features are designed for modern buyers.

Accounting integration: Zoho Books and real -time synchronization remove duplicate work.

In short, ZOHO aims to get the enterprise -level e -commerce function in the hand of a small business without the cost or complexity of corporate level.

Ganti summarizes, «It’s easier to set, it’s easier to realize, and you’ve built an expandable platform, so you can expand it when you grow.»