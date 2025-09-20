Working date to change employee experience by acquiring SANA

Workday has announced a significant acquisition that can reconstruct the environment of small companies looking for innovative AI -centered solutions. The company has signed a contract to acquire SANA, an AI pioneer famous for its intuitive enterprise knowledge tools. This $ 1.1 billion transaction promises to improve the business with a smooth experience that businesses interact with data, learning and behavior.

The acquisition focuses on Sana Learn and SANA Agents, which are outstanding products of SANA, focusing on improving employee experience through pre -prevention, personalization and intelligent functions. According to Gerrit Kazmaur, the product and technology chairman of WorkDay, «This will provide a pre -preventive, personalized and intelligent experience that makes work blades a new main gate for new work and unlocks AI functions that cannot be compared to work.»

For small business owners, this integration offers several main benefits. First, the new system gives employees to have an AI agent to intuitively search important information on several platforms such as Workday, Google Drive and Office365. This means that you can grow your business by focusing on important matters, instead of spending time to track information or to work manually.

Another practical takeout is an automation of everyday tasks through the SANA agent. These agents not only help organizations simplify workflow, but also comply with company policies and can work safely. The ability to increase efficiency means that small companies can see productivity gains that are notable. Early adoptors in various sectors have reported up to 95%time saving.

Sana Learn, a Sana AI-Native Learning platform, promises to greatly improve the development of talent. Small business owners often have a lot of responsibilities and have little time to develop employee education and technology. Businesses with the ability to quickly create customized courses to reduce course production time from months to several days can better prepare the team for new challenges and opportunities. For example, Europe’s best retailers have cut the course production time from 4 to 4 days.

With the hyper personalized technology construction function of this system, small companies can strategically focus on employee development, making it easy to adapt to changing market demands. Josh Bersin, a global industry analyst, says: “SANA’s AI Agent and Learning System provides WorkDay customers with the opportunity to completely change learning, growth and operation as a super worker in this new AI.”

But with this positive aspect, small business owners must know potential challenges. To implement new technologies, a learning curve is always provided, and more time and resources may be required than expected. In addition, the integration of the new system can lead to the initial interruption of the workflow, and employee education may be required to ensure smooth adoption.

In addition, this transaction will be closed in early 2026, depending on regulatory approval and customary closure conditions. Until then, the current user of Workday and SANA must explore the existing functions while maintaining an update on the effects of the merger.

With this integration, small business owners can check existing workflows to identify areas where AI -centered solutions can improve efficiency. The combined power of workday and SANA is a promising tool for companies trying to use technology to build agile workforce.

In order to change the company’s experience for 75 million users with increasing workday, this acquisition is a step to allow you to access high -end AI tools in all sized businesses. For small business owners who are trying to thrive in competitive environments, this development can be beneficial.

To learn more about this acquisition, you can read the original press release. here.