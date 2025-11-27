Workday launches global developer network and partners with Google Cloud

In an era where data is the lifeblood of decision-making, Workday is leading the way to empower small and medium-sized businesses with innovative tools and partnerships. Announced recently at Workday Rising EMEA in Barcelona, ​​the launch of a global developer network and collaboration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery will transform the way small and medium-sized businesses access and utilize AI technology.

Recognized as a leader in enterprise AI solutions that simplify HR and financial management, Workday aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence through new initiatives. “With the launch of our global developer network and the addition of Google BigQuery to the Workday Data Cloud, we are opening up our ecosystem in a way that meaningfully expands the possibilities for our customers,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president of Products and Technology at Workday. This announcement represents a significant shift in providing small and medium-sized businesses with valuable resources geared toward growth and efficiency.

The new global developer network opens doors to aspiring developers and those already in the workforce. Through a structured program, participants can build critical skills, complete certifications, and gain hands-on experience with Workday’s AI solutions. Workday has partnered with institutions such as Chennai Institute of Technology and KL University and recruitment agencies such as Helios Consulting and Randstad Digital to create dedicated training programs. These efforts are intended to fill gaps in the technology talent pool with experts equipped to implement AI strategies for businesses of all sizes.

Small business owners can benefit enormously from these advancements. AI tools can help you streamline operations, improve customer interactions, and improve financial forecasts. For example, the ability to build predictive models for cash flow forecasts without extensive integration hurdles means small businesses can make informed decisions faster.

Trained developers earn Workday Pro Developer certification and gain visibility through the Workday Talent Directory, which connects them with companies actively seeking skilled talent to drive their AI initiatives. This is a notable advantage for small businesses that struggle to compete with larger companies for technology talent. “Workday Developer Network will transform the way we connect talent and opportunities,” said Trevor Lee, CEO of Helios Consulting. “With a pool of proven Workday-certified developers, we can help our customers find skilled professionals quickly and confidently.”

In addition to expanding its talent pool, Workday announced that Google BigQuery has joined its data cloud, improving the usability of the platform for users. These integrations allow small and medium-sized businesses to securely access HR and financial data while taking advantage of Google Cloud’s advanced analytics tools. This means that small and medium-sized businesses can now analyze business performance and customer behavior to ensure security and compliance without the burden of replicating sensitive information.

Andi Gutmans, VP and GM of Data Cloud at Google Cloud, emphasized the importance of this partnership, saying, «By combining Workday’s trusted HR and financial data with Google Cloud’s leading analytics and AI capabilities, customers can build intelligent agents to streamline operations.» For small business owners, this means the ability to leverage sophisticated AI-based insights to make faster, smarter decisions, ultimately improving operational efficiency.

Although the outlook is bright, small business owners must also consider potential challenges. Integrating new technologies often involves learning curves and resource allocation hurdles. Smaller companies may need to invest in training and development to ensure their teams can utilize these new tools effectively. The requirement for ongoing training means that companies must invest time and resources to keep employees up to date on the evolving AI technology landscape.

Workday’s ecosystem approach extends beyond simply providing tools. We focus on building a community that fosters collaboration and continuous learning. With the acquisition of Pipedream, a unified platform for AI agents, Workday further strengthens its commitment to building an open ecosystem. This facilitates seamless connections between Workday’s data and third-party systems, increasing the diversity of small and medium-sized businesses using a variety of software applications.

The global developer network and enhanced Workday Data Cloud, scheduled to launch in early 2026, represent a significant opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses. As they prepare for these changes, it is important for owners to stay informed about how these developments may play a role in their strategic planning and operations.

For more information, read Workday’s full announcement. here.