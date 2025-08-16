The staff accepts AI agents as an allies, not a boss.

As businesses accept AI technology more and more, Workday’s new research shows important insights. Employees want to cooperate with the AI Agent, but they are careful about being managed by them. This discovery emphasizes the subtle epidemiology of small companies considering integrating AI into operation.

A report titled “AI Agent is here, but don’t call it a boss” indicates that a lot of employees express comfort when they work with AI, but only 30%can supervise the AI system. This distinction emphasizes urgent challenges to business owners. How to effectively use the function of AI while maintaining the essential human contact in management practices.

Kathy Pham, vice president of Workday, emphasizes a changing work environment. “We complement the new age and human judgment, leadership and empathy that AI can be an amazing partner.” She says that to build trust in AI, there is a need for elements, especially elements related to small businesses that want to improve their operations while maintaining their participation and satisfaction, especially promises to employees’ authority and transparency.

According to this study, optimism is leading the adoption of AI, and 82%of the organization plans to expand the use of AI agents. Small business owners provide golden opportunities to simplify the process and improve productivity. But the work space must remain the most important space of human intuition and supervision.

In fact, the AI Agent can function as a valuable co -support within a variety of business functions. For example, you can support the development of technology by recommending an educational program that suits your employee needs. It also plays a role in automating everyday work, so the team can spend more time on strategic initiatives. However, this report shows that only 24%of employees are used to the operation of AI in the background without knowledge. This statistics indicate that small businesses need to clearly convey the role of AI in the workflow to promote trust and acceptance among employees.

Concerns over AI productivity interests in the challenge are noteworthy. Nearly 90%of employees think that AI will improve production, but I am concerned that these benefits can lead to a careless increase in pressure, a decrease in critical thinking, and a decrease in human interaction. Small business owners should prioritize the careful implementation of the AI system that protects employee welfare and improves efficiency.

In the financial sector, where technology shortages are increasing, 76%of financial experts believe that AI can bridge the gap. For example, AI can simplify the budget set and predictive process to reduce the financial team’s workloads and place small companies to adapt more effectively to the changing market conditions. However, trust in AI tends to vary depending on the work. Employees have the most comfortable feel to AI in IT support or technology development, while more human supervision is needed in areas such as hiring and finance.

Considering the integration of AI, it is necessary to focus on building a collaborative environment. The report said, “In order to take advantage of the potential of AI, we need to focus on building trust and empowering people through transparency. This focus is much more important in a small business environment where all team members play an essential role in the company’s success.

Ultimately, the AI Agent promises to increase productivity and increase the business process, but small business owners should approach the introduction. The balance between the human elements of technology and empathy and the technology is important for establishing a workplace that can thrive together with both employees and AI systems.

To be further read, you can explore the entire report of Workday. here.