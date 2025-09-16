The new HP report shows a sophisticated threat.

In the age of cyber threats more sophisticated until this day, small business owners must maintain information on evolving security measures and risks. HP Inc. recently published a threat insight report and revealed an amazing trend of cybercrime that could affect all organizations.

This report emphasizes an unstable trend. Attackers are becoming more and more perfect for visual deception technology to take advantage of the trust in everyday applications. Among their discoveries, HP researchers revealed creative and dangerous ways to include malicious code in the seemingly harmless pixel image and avoid detection using familiar functions.

This is often especially important for small businesses that can rely on basic security measures and underestimate the risks of sophisticated phishing and other cyber threats.

One of the most impressive results is a morale that imitates the ADOBE READER invoice. The attacker includes a script (script) that provides remote access to the victim’s device as a realistic Adobe Acrobat Reader file. This file is designed to look authentic and is completed with a simulation road bar that is deceived to open the user. In order to make matters worse, these attacks have become more difficult for users to complicate the automatic detection system and recognize the threat.

Alex Holland, a major threat to HP Security Lab, said, “Attackers are not re -creating the wheels, but they are refining technology.“ We are seeing the use of clear file types such as clear file types such as images to avoid detection. ”

Small companies are particularly vulnerable to these advanced tactics due to limited resources. Many people do not have sophisticated security systems implemented by large organizations, which may be more likely to feed these modern fraud.

The HP’s study also unveiled how the attacker hides the malware in a pixel image file using a method such as an HTML help file that disguises malicious code as a harmless document using the same method as Microsoft. This technology leads to multi -level infection chains, making it more complicated to identify and alleviate risks.

Small business owners should especially be wary of email threats. The report shows that 13%of the e -mail threats were bypassed with the existing gateway scanner, and the archive file, which is often perceived as harmless, was often used for delivery.

Dr. IAN PATT, head of HP’s personal system security, emphasized the tasks faced by the security team in distinguishing legal and malicious activities. «You are trapped between the rock and the solid place. It destroys the activity, causes friction or open to the user, and is at risk of the attacker slipping.»

Given these tasks, small business owners must adopt a multilayer approach to cyber security. In -depth tactics, such as the isolation and isolation of potential threats, can greatly strengthen security. By utilizing tools designed to improve the attack before the roots are rooted, small businesses can improve their security posture.

This report emphasizes that HP Wolf Security, designed to protect the PC, provides insight into the latest threats based on actual data. This tool has helped many users with more than 55 billion email attachments and web pages without reporting. As small businesses move more and more online, investments in powerful security solutions are essential, not just recommendations.

In an environment where threats evolve at a stop rate, it is the core of small business survival to understand the current cyber security environment and use an effective preventive strategy.

For more information, you can read the entire report. here. Small business owners must take precautions to effectively protect operations and data against these sophisticated cyber threats.