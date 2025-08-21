The AI ​​has set up to innovate sports experience, the survey said.

IBM’s new research shows how important AI -centric functions are for sports enthusiasts in the era of reconstructing everything from shopping to how to experience sports. Most fans are now essential for participation in sports with high -quality digital content driven by artificial intelligence, and emphasize the opportunities and potential of small business owners in this vivid market.

A global study that surveyed more than 20,000 sports fans in 12 countries showed that overwhelming 85%of the AI ​​applications that improve sports experience. As the digital and direct consumption of sports develops, small businesses engaged in sports marketing, event management, or producing digital contents can use these insights to connect more effectively with the audience.

Real -time updates and personalized experiences take on a list of fans, and 35%of instant game updates and 30%craving want customized content. For small companies, these changes emphasize the necessity of dynamic participation strategy.

Kameryn Stanhouse, vice president of sports and entertainment partnerships of IBM, said, “The sports media environment is complicated at any time, and fans are comfortable with digital content for 24 hours.” This suggests that businesses for sports fans must integrate AI technology into communication strategies and maintain competitiveness.

Mobile applications are the core of this digital shift. According to this study, 73%of the fans use a dedicated sports app to maintain their favorite teams. 82%of the fans who attended live events use the app in the game to access real -time commentary and statistics. For small business owners, if you improve your app feature, you can appeal to the participating consumers by providing live updates, interactive functions or exclusive event content.

In addition, the way fans consume sports are changing significantly. The young audience participates in sports content beyond live viewing. 90%of the fans who participated in the survey consume content from various sources. This trend uses storytelling and opens up the path of business that utilizes social media. Here, 59%of the fans follow influential people for insight and prediction.

But the owner of small businesses should consider potential challenges. It may be difficult to maintain technology development, anticipating the impact of 80%of fans on AI’s sports consumption habits by 2027. In addition, the supplier needs to invest in both time and resources by facing obstacles that integrate sophisticated technologies into existing systems.

Fans also began to express their desire for community -oriented experiences. According to the survey, the number of fans that ranks community participation as a top priority increases by 2%, emphasizing the importance of fostering connections. Companies must prioritize relationships with customers to improve customer loyalty and brand attachments.

IBM’s research also believes that interest in real -time translation of international sports experience will increase and 33%will play a pivotal role in participation. In the case of small businesses, providing multilingual contents or services can provide a variety of appeals.

Insights in IBM’s research draw a picture of a rapidly changing sports environment that can be used by small business owners. By investing in AI integrated solutions and fostering community participation, the business can create a fans’ evolving preferences and attractive experiences.

As demand for AI -based content and function continues to increase, small businesses in the sports sector must adapt to maintain relevance. The transition includes not only the use of technology, but also raises the lively community of the participating fans. As the landscape develops, the agile and responsive business will enjoy a competitive advantage.

You can access the entire research for more details of the survey results. here.