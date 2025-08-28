SurveyMonkey reveals more than 3,500 US workers’ insights.

SurveyMonkey’s latest research emphasizes more and more differences in the workplace between ambitions and opportunities, and has a great influence on small businesses that try to attract, maintain and motivate talents. More than 3,500 surveys of full -time US workers reveal how employees see career development, side hustle, balance of work and life, and even the use of AI tools. For small business owners, the results are used as warning and roadmaps. Employees’ expectations are changing and business that cannot adapt can lose the best people in competitors or side job projects. Full survey here.

Almost half (43%) of workers say that there is little or no opportunity to grow in the current role. This frustration feels the most powerful by experienced experts and personal contributors, and the Z generations are especially especially especially advanced. Only 28%of GEN Z employees are satisfied with today’s position compared to 38%of the Millennium generation and 47%of Gen X. Young workers are also likely to enter other companies in search of development without waiting for promotions internally. For small companies, this suggests that providing noticeable career paths and development opportunities (within small organizations) can be differentiated in maintaining young talents.

Interestingly, 70%of workers think that promotions should be beyond the current responsibility, but it is likely that young employees will be recognized for their strong performance within the assigned job. The gap between this generation is having a hard time balancing the traditional view of “experiencing additional miles” to the owner of small business owners. Two -thirds of the workers are eager to reach the best leadership role for the overall career, and the most ambition among the Z generation (80%) is the most ambition. However, women and personal contributors point out that they are less interested in reaching the executive position and need a more comprehensive leadership pipeline.

Beyond career development, the rise of “side hustle” forms work mechanics in a way that business owners cannot ignore. According to the survey, almost three of the four workers (72%) are already next to or one. Many people seek incidental income (44%) to save certain goals (48%), or others are to develop new technologies or fuel passion projects. One out of four Gen Z considers a career as a social media influence or content maker. In the case of a small business employee, this double focus means that employees can return entrepreneurship energy and fresh technology to their jobs, but if the amount of work is not carefully managed, it may mean caution and exhaustion. The owner may have to decide whether to restrict this through the side allowance as a reality of modern work.

The balance between work and life is another area where tension is increased. Most workers (78%) say that their jobs provide a healthy balance, but almost two -thirds (65%) need to sacrifice personal time for career success. The 85% report, which receives a work -related message other than the standard time, is impressive, and 58% respond more than several times a week. Generation Z workers are much more likely to be «grateful or necessary» when they come in a few hours later, and others report stress and pressure to respond quickly to avoid negative perception. For small companies that often run for flexible employees and rely on flexible employees, these results emphasize major risks. Expectations can always lead to exhaustion or separation. Clear boundaries, transparent communication and leadership modeling can help you create a healthier norm.

Administrators face their challenges in this environment. The survey shows the connection between senior leaders and personal contributors in relation to expectations for transparency, growth opportunities and promotions and work life balance. 68%of high -ranking leaders think that there is a growth opportunity for the company, but only 53%of personal contributors agree. High -ranking leaders are also likely to expect workers to sacrifice balance. For small business owners who often act as executives and wires managers, this separation can cause misrepresentation and employee dissatisfaction if it is not publicly resolved.

Another trend that has a big impact on small companies is to use AI quietly at work. One out of five workers admitted that they used the creation AI for work without telling the administrator, and 15%did not inform the customer or the customer. The administrator itself is more likely to admit to use AI secretly than individual contributors. For small companies where trust and transparency with customers are particularly important, this practice can cause reputation risk if it is not confirmed. It will be essential to set up a clear guideline for when and how AI can be used and to communicate with customers openly for its role.

The survey also deals with remote work habits, and workers admit to receive calls in non -traditional places such as automobiles, coffee shops and parties. Hybrid employees are particularly likely to bend the rules. Flexibility is often promoted as a privilege, but small businesses should evaluate security issues such as public Wi-Fi risks and violations of confidentiality. Unnecessary meetings and pet friends, such as «All Reply» emails, maintain the best frustration to strengthen the need for efficient communication practices.

Finally, rewards and reputation are the components of recruitment. Low salary and negative company reputation are the biggest reason for avoiding workers to apply for jobs, and that more than half will not apply if the salary information is missing from the post. In the case of small businesses, even if the budget is tight, it emphasizes the importance of transparency and competitive benefits.

SurveyMonkey’s findings show the work of Flux, where ambitions, financial pressure, technology and culture reconstruct expectations. For small business owners, messages are obvious. Employees want growth opportunities, flexibility and transparency, but are pursuing income and technology other than traditional jobs. Solving these changes with thoughtful policies, public communication, and willingness to adapt to small companies can change these tasks from competitive labor markets.