Survey shows workers’ concerns about AI accountability and governance.

As small businesses increasingly explore the potential of AI agents to streamline operations, Asana’s recent survey highlights both the possibilities and pitfalls associated with adopting AI agents. The findings of the study, which surveyed 2,025 knowledge workers across the UK and US, provide a multifaceted view of how these skills could shape the future of work, particularly in venture businesses.

Key Takeaways:

Increased adoption : Despite concerns about accountability and governance, 77% of workers surveyed are already leveraging AI agents (tools designed to handle repetitive tasks or process information with minimal human intervention).

: Despite concerns about accountability and governance, 77% of workers surveyed are already leveraging AI agents (tools designed to handle repetitive tasks or process information with minimal human intervention). Workload delegation : Employees expect to delegate up to 34% of their work to AI by next year, with this figure expected to increase to 43% within three years.

: Employees expect to delegate up to 34% of their work to AI by next year, with this figure expected to increase to 43% within three years. uncertainty of responsibility: A whopping 33% of respondents are unsure who is responsible when AI results go wrong, raising serious concerns about accountability in smaller organizations that may lack structured governance frameworks.

Mark Hoffman, Asana’s Head of Work Transformation, reflects on the survey’s implications: “Knowledge workers worry about ownership. Ultimately, when an AI agent creates work… do I still own that work?”

But as enthusiasm for AI grows, so do concerns about its reliability. Nearly two-thirds of employees perceive AI agents as untrustworthy and often believe that AI agents can make errors or misunderstand instructions. For small and medium-sized businesses, these insights suggest careful evaluation of how to effectively integrate AI tools.

The survey also found that nearly half of respondents believe AI agents could increase workload rather than alleviate it. More than 52% expressed a desire for clearer guidance on the distribution of responsibilities between human workers and AI, as well as structured training programs to use these agents effectively.

While some business owners may think of AI as a universal solution, research shows that the most effective implementations occur when AI agents address specific operational bottlenecks, rather than simply replacing employees or improving individual productivity. “It’s a very specific question: ‘What is wrong with our organization and how can we use AI to fix it?’” says Hoffman.

Small business owners should consider these parameters, focusing on areas where AI can alleviate workload constraints while ensuring employees are ready to challenge and engage with technology. For example, training employees to effectively delegate responsibilities as well as execute tasks can increase the positive impact of AI integration.

It is important to examine the dynamics of workplace culture. Organizations may need to foster a mindset that encourages employees to ask follow-up questions and seek clarification from AI systems rather than accepting results at face value. “People who do that from the beginning are much more likely to succeed. [AI agents] In a work context,” says Hoffman.

Despite these beneficial use cases, a lack of structured governance can be a serious obstacle. Surprisingly, only 19% of companies surveyed had established clear protocols regarding when tasks should be automated and when human intervention is required. These gaps can increase operational risks and liability dilemmas, especially for smaller businesses that lack a dedicated compliance team.

Moreover, as small business owners explore these new technologies, they should not underestimate the psychological change required to integrate AI into their daily operations. The problem of mistaking AI agents as infallible can lead to unnecessary blame when failures occur, shifting the focus from system errors that need to be addressed to individual shortcomings.

This survey highlights the urgent need for accountability frameworks and training strategies tailored to these advanced technologies. As small businesses look to implement AI agents, a proactive approach that defines responsibilities, provides sufficient training, and ensures appropriate oversight can result in much more successful outcomes.

As the workplace continues to evolve, understanding both the potential rewards and risks associated with AI integration is critical to the success of small and medium-sized businesses. You can learn more about Asana’s findings in this article. here.