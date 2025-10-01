Stripe starts instant checkout in Chatgpt for Seamless AI Commerce.

Increasingly with artificial intelligence, the latest partnership with STRIPE’s Openai in the world is changing the way small businesses can interact with consumers. With the beginning of the «Instant Checkout» within the Chatgpt, the user can now buy products directly from popular platforms such as Etsy and Shopify without leaving the CHAT interface. This innovation promises to simplify online shopping and create new profit opportunities for small businesses.

Starting today, the US CHATGPT user can purchase the item of ETSY merchants, and Shopify integration is as follows. The transition to this AI -centered shopping interface means that merchants can now easily switch AI recommendations into sales. «Stripe is building AI’s economic infrastructure. We create a new AI commercial experience for billions of people with the most ambitious companies.»

The Instant Checkout feature uses a new payment primitive known as the Shared Payment Token (SPT). This technology allows CHATGPT to start trading without exposing the buyer’s payment, improving security and simplifying the purchase process. If you request a product recommendation, you can easily complete the purchase using the preferred payment method within the chat itself.

This innovative trend not only simplifies the consumer’s shopping process, but also has a new sales channel for small business owners. Merchants are ordered through the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), which facilitates smooth transactions while maintaining the standard order management process. According to FIDJI SIMO, CEO of Openai’s application, «We can make all sized businesses to meet people in your own place and make shoppers smoothly in conversation.»

The advantage of this new commercial experience is clear, but small business owners should also recognize the tasks that can also be presented. The transition to AI-rental commerce requires a company to adjust the product and make the check-out process compatible with the AI ​​Agent. Stripe emphasizes that a company needs to find a way to expose the price and price and check -out details in a manner that the agent can access the customer payment information and expose the price and check -out details.

Kevin Miller, head of Stripe’s payment, emphasized the need for a reconstructed approach. “Since the agent is sitting between business and consumers, everything should be rebuilt from payment and check -out to fraud.” In many small companies, it may be difficult to integrate with multiple AI agents. However, ACP provides solutions by creating standardized communication frameworks that can be sold through various AI agents without any integration.

The agent commerce protocol is placed in public standards, which can be adopted in business that does not currently use Stripe and can still provide compatibility with existing payment providers. This flexibility is important because small companies can control the opportunities presented by AI Commerce without a complete check of the payment system.

STRIPE and OpenAI first partnered in 2023 when Chatgpt began to use various services of Stripe, including fraud detection and fast checkout options. With the introduction of instant checkouts, we are opening a way for new revenue models that can be used by small business owners, and is expanding its market range in this commercial era.

As the environment of online shopping evolves, small companies can find AI as a challenge and opportunity. The people who are willing to apply the development provided by tools such as instant checkouts and sleep can take a better position in growth.

Visit to learn more about how to help agent commercial protocols and business. Stripe’s website. For more information about this breakthrough partnership, check the original announcement. here.

Image through stripe