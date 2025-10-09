Stripe enables rapid creation of stablecoins through public issuance

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the business landscape, programmable financial services company Stripe recently unveiled a groundbreaking suite of tools that could have a major impact for small and medium-sized businesses at its annual New York Showcase. With the introduction of Open Issuance, a platform that allows companies to launch their own stablecoins, small and medium-sized businesses will have greater autonomy over their financial operations. Additionally, Stripe’s new solution for agent commerce aims to help small businesses leverage AI to make transactions smoother and more efficient.

Will Gaybrick, President of Technology and Business at Stripe, highlights the transformative potential of this development: “Stripe’s role, across stablecoins and AI, is to bring cutting-edge technologies out of experimentation and into the mainstream.” For small business owners, these changes can open up a new realm of possibilities.

Surprisingly, the adoption of stablecoins is growing. Their total supply has increased by 57% over the past year. However, many businesses that use coins issued by external providers are missing out on associated benefits, such as maintaining returns on deposits. Traditionally, there have been serious problems with launching proprietary stablecoins. Regulatory compliance, liquidity management, and reserve management often prevent small businesses from pursuing this option.

Enter public issuance. This new platform allows businesses to create and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code, significantly lowering the barrier to entry. They are free to mint and burn coins, customize reserves, and manage cash and treasury ratios. In particular, partnerships with renowned financial firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments for reserve management add to the credibility of this product.

“If moving money is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins, but don’t build on top of other people’s coins,” says Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, Stripe’s newly acquired stablecoin infrastructure company. This encapsulates the appeal of open issuance, allowing small businesses to create stablecoins tailored to their specific needs and control the associated financial interests.

In addition to launching new stablecoins, Stripe also offers features that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Optimized Checkout Suite now allows recurring payments in stablecoins as a default option. This flexibility allows companies to streamline operations while accommodating evolving customer preferences. Additionally, businesses with financial accounts with Stripe can now hold stablecoin balances, convert between fiat currencies, and manage cross-border payments. All of these features help you improve your cash flow management.

As AI technology becomes more deeply integrated into everyday commerce, Stripe has also introduced tools to fit the evolving landscape. The new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) allows businesses to transact within AI platforms. Small businesses can interact with AI agents for sales transactions while maintaining control over their brand and customer relationships. This will require investments in technology and training, but promises to improve customer engagement through AI.

Stripe’s new tools also facilitate hybrid revenue models, making it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to leverage subscription and usage-based pricing strategies. Introducing enhanced fraud prevention measures through Stripe Radar can help you address common issues like free trial period abuse, potentially protecting your small business from unexpected losses.

Despite these promising developments, small business owners must consider several challenges. Although the benefits of stablecoins are attractive, navigating the regulatory environment remains complex. Because each business’s operating model is unique, a customized approach may be necessary, and some small owners may require time and resources that may be difficult to allocate. Additionally, ongoing integration of AI into commerce may require training and adaptation, which can be a barrier for businesses lacking technical expertise.

Overall, Stripe’s recent announcement highlights a significant shift in how small and medium-sized businesses access financial technology, providing new avenues for growth and innovation. With the right strategy and understanding, small business owners can leverage these advancements to generate economic benefits while also addressing the challenges inherent in the environment. For more information about Stripe’s products and full product launch, please visit: stripe blog.

Image via Stripe