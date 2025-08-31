Square starts the Cornersstone Grant program to promote small business growth.

Small business owners often face obstacles to financing that can promote growth and sustainability. Square’s newly announced Cornersstone Grant Program aims to solve this problem by providing not only financial support but also mentoring and resources to help entrepreneurs prosper. This program, a pivotal initiative program, combines $ 10,000 subsidies with custom maps and mentoring to showcase constructive movements to improve capital access to small businesses.

Square’s deep understanding of funding issues among small business owners comes from a wide range of experiences of loans, especially over $ 22 billion. The amazing fact of the data in 2024 showed that more than half of the loans were issued in the lowest approval of small business funds. This preparation emphasizes Square’s promise to reach the underprivileged entrepreneurs, especially women and minority owners. In fact, about 57%of the square loan recipients identified as women were owned by a small number, and the rate of loans was extended to black or African -owned companies.

The CORNERSTONE Grant Program provides a comprehensive package that includes the selected sellers by reflecting significant investments in community support.

A $ 10,000 subsidy was directly deposited in a square inspection account.

The one -on -one guidelines for the certified accountant were ranked at the top 200 of forbes.

Financial therapy session with a certified therapist.

Business Technical Support of Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Committee.

Access to non -profit resources and networking opportunities.

Adam Turnbull, the bank manager of Square, said, «Approaching fair financing is one of the best tasks that entrepreneurs claim.» We offer a blueprint for sustainable growth. «

Statistics show that many small businesses do not need a lot of money to stimulate growth. As the average SBA loan is $ 443,097, the average loan of Square’s average loan of $ 10,000 has been shown to effectively promote expansion and marketing projects, and has proved that the amount of a few can produce significant results. About 70%of the plaza loans are dedicated to expanding business through various means, such as purchasing new equipment or opening new locations.

Integrating the Cornerstone subsidy program into Square Banking’s financial product product lines reflects more and more trends in the financial environment. In particular, the need for customized banking solutions for small businesses. Since Square can immediately access daily sales through automatic budget tools through Square Checking and Square Savings, pre -loans simplify financial management for small business owners who are unique in business.

However, the advantage of the Cornestone subsidy program is clear, but there is a practical consideration that small business owners should keep in mind. This program is currently aimed at business that already uses Square’s services, which can limit the participation of those who are familiar with or integrated with their operations. In addition, the higher the demand, the more fierce the subsidy competition is, and the careful application process is required.

Small companies can apply for subsidies on the Square website today, and the recipient will be announced in November. By utilizing the resources provided through Square’s financial products and subsidies, the participation projects not only receive financial support, but also improve their operating knowledge to make a better location in the competitive market.

Square’s promise to promote growth among small business owners shows how adaptive financial solutions can finance capital. For entrepreneurs who raise their business, the Cornersstone Grant program offers valuable opportunities to explore. For more information, you can visit the official press release. here.