SOFTPRO integrates Deluxe ECHECK to simplify real estate payment

Integrating modern technology into everyday management can be difficult for small business owners. But recent development can simplify this complexity, especially in the real estate sector. SoftPRO, a title and closed software provider, presented the Deluxe Payment Exchange ECHECK solution and new integration to provide users directly to the user.

SoftPro Select users, which contain many small businesses in the finish and title creation fields, can now send an escrow payment electronically. This new feature does not simplify payment processing. It changes this by allowing the business to completely eliminate the need for a paper test. Due to the repercussion, the transaction is faster, safer and more environmentally friendly.

Patrick Hempen, the chief customer officer of SoftPro, expressed his passion for new functions. “SoftPro is pleased to provide more flexibility and convenience to the consensus funds by providing new safe payment integration with Deluxe.” This feelings are prioritized in efficient and accurate payment methods, especially high -definitions such as real estate closure, reflecting the increasing trend among small businesses.

Logistics transition from paper tests to reversal offers numerous benefits. ECHECKS not only eliminates the cost of transportation overnight, but also greatly reduces physical education problems related to unmeled checks. In the case of busy businesses, this is less than the time it takes to track payments and less time focusing on core operations. Integration is also possible that deluxe prints and sends checks on behalf of the user. If you send a check by mail through the USPS first -class e -mail, the company can save time and ensure safe delivery.

Deluxe’s ​​initiative aims to modify payment processing in a famous real estate space in the old system. John Rubinetti, president of B2B Payments of Deluxe, pointed out: “Integrating the leading title manufacturing software provider, Deluxe Payment Exchange, into SOFTPRO, is an important important for the goal of changing payment processing in the real estate industry. Step. ” This change can have a significant impact on small business owners, especially those who try to maintain speed in the rapidly digital world.

Echecks’ technology is safe and user -friendly. The safe digital expression of the check is stored on the deluxe server, which can be sent directly to the recipient. The recipient receives notifications with a safe link to download and print checks. This process allows companies to carry out a very similar deal with existing checks and at the same time minimize the risks related to check fraud.

The influence of Integration is already operating more than 60 offices nationwide at Near Near North Title Group. Voula Giafis, president of Near North Title Group, shared insights in his experience. “We have used Deluxe e-Checks to provide checks to customers for the past two years. We provided security and accuracy. ” Their promises to efficient and safe transactions match the extensive goals shared by many small businesses.

But like a new system, small business owners who are considering this transition have potential tasks. The first of these is the learning curve related to the adoption of new technology. Training staff may need time and resources to effectively use Echecks, which may be short of small operations. In addition, integrating this solution may reduce overhead in check management, but there may be initial costs related to technology implementation and compatibility with existing systems.

In this rapid evolving environment, small companies should be able to maintain and adapt to information. The integration with Deluxe Payment Exchange and SoftPro Select provides a promising way for people in the real estate sector to significantly improve operational efficiency. As more companies are looking for a smooth and modern payment solution, the early adapter will open a way for a wide range of acceptance.

For more information about integration and related technologies, visit the original. press release On the website of Deluxe.