SMZ 2025’s laptop AI

At the SMZ 2025 event in Zoho, I sat with Ashok Ramamoorthy and discussed the new launch of ZOHO. The laptop you have. The service, which was released at this meeting, is designed to help small businesses simplify notes tagging, improve productivity, and make collaboration easier.

In the case of small business owners who juggling of numerous meetings, telephone and customer interactions, if you maintain a systematic state, you often wrestle with notes scattered across apps and devices. The notebook AI aims to change this by automating the visualization of warriors, summaries and meeting content within ZOHO’s ecosystem.

Why notebook AI is important to small businesses

As Ramamoorthy explained, ZOHO built a laptop AI and solved the productivity problem faced by small businesses every day.

“In a general small business, the first problem is a solution that can amplify productivity and reduce the amount of work. They are looking for one solution that can help to reduce or increase productivity.

In the case of entrepreneurs and lean teams, if you save time for management, you often interpret it as a time to redirect sales, customer service or innovation. The release of Notebook AI immediately provides two noticeable features. AI meeting note and AI mind map.

AI Conference Note: Converting Conversation into Action

A person who graffiti from the client’s weak notebook knows the pain of missing details. Laptop AI automates this entire process.

«What are the notes of the AI ​​meeting, you will hear the meeting automatically. Get the record of the meeting, get a warrior from the meeting, and summarize a specific meeting with a few minutes’ memo.»

This AI drive notes surpass the default copy. Identify laptop AI Agenda, Presenter, Discussion Points and Action items. Small business owners can take subsequent measures instead of scrolling in primitive copies and access immediate summaries.

This feature alone allows you to save a lot of time to your project manager, customer contact manager and team lead. More importantly, the risk of forgetting the promise or wrongly interpreting client requests is reduced.

AI mind map: visualizes meetings at a glance

Not everyone is able to handle information well through a lot of text. Here is the second launch feature of laptop AI.AI mind map-Gomes in.

“Some people may not be so good and don’t see a very long note, so they’ll want to see the meeting in the heart in the mind. So they provide a mind map view, so tap the mind map and classify the minutes neatly and neatly, and then tap the topic.

In the case of small business teams that flourish in brainstorming or need a quick outline for dialogue, the mind map is the next abstract discussion. Visual connection. This is often especially powerful for service business, creative agencies or consultants that rely on free discussions with customers.

Accuracy and noise reduction tackle

One common concern related to AI warriors is especially accurate in loud environments or conversations. I asked and raised myself about transcriptional reliability and post -processing.

Ramamoorthy admitted this as a priority.

«Now we do nothing about device processing for confidentiality, but we will accept it as one of the inputs and we will add it, and the second is that we can remove noise and get good quality when the audio quality is much better when we perform noise deductions in the backend and are given to warrior services.»

For small companies, this means a clear record of dialogue without investing in high -end recording equipment or warrior service.

CRM integration: Notes where you live where you work

The main sales point of the notebook is a way to fit ZOHO’s wider apps. Joho CRM and Zoho Bigin. For businesses that already use these tools to manage leads and customers, the notebook AI adds another efficiency layer.

«So what your laptop is doing is to get a recording when the phone is completed. It gets recording of a specific meeting and automatically creates a meeting minutes’ mind map and everything. And it is attached through the record inside the CRM itself.»

In fact, this means that small sales teams do not need to manually upload notes or recording after each call. CRM Contact Record already has a currency audio, AI creation notes and mind maps.

I pointed out another potential benefit, Dispute resolution. If the call is automatically recorded and summarized, the business can avoid the «spoken» scenario with the customer. Everything is documented and directly connected to the customer record.

Smart tags and templates: faster search, fewer administrators

Searching for old notes can be a major time. Notebook AI Smart tag and AI -based classification Please come here.

«Smart tags and smart mind maps can help users reduce search. It helps to reduce search because it is created based on the content in the memo.

Manager can also create Standardized templateIt’s easier for the team to keep the record consistent. This is especially useful for growing small companies that want to maintain professionalism when expanding.

Collaboration through notes and whiteboards

Laptop AI supports conversation, but supports it. Collaboration Brain Storming.

«If you take a white board, you don’t take a note, but brainstorming your ideas with your colleagues. The whiteboard has an option to make a video call, so you can place it on the whiteboard and start the brainstorming.»

In the case of small businesses with insufficient expensive collaboration platforms, if there is a whiteboard, notes and even video calls integrated into one tool, the context conversion and costs will be reduced.

Personal information and security: Keep data inside Zoho

I raised important questions: how do Zoho process warrior and personal information? For many small companies, customer confidentiality cannot be negotiated.

Ramamoorthy was clear.

«Warrior services are built by Zoho, so they do not provide audio data to third parties for warriors. Zoho’s warrior service itself is performed.»

«Even the mind map or smart conference notes are created using Zoho’s LLM, so the data is not provided to the third party once again, so the data is always in the zoho and only the container can access the data. Even the zoho cannot access the data.»

Laptop AI also offers options to business. Delete the warrior If they do not want to save, the owner can control the data.

Beyond that reference: Create a laptop AI

Meeting notes and mind maps were the focus of launch, but Ramamoorthy suggested in a wider roadmap.

«Laptop AI is not about these two things. We have a lot of things in laptop AI. For example, as a creation AI part, it is very important to write a note because it can be seen in two concepts. One is to write content and the other is to see the contents.»

Creating AI inside a laptop can help small businesses Re -wrote, adjust the content, correct the grammar, and translated the text. For owners who do not have time to polish communication, these features can make everyday writing more professional and efficient.

Day of Life: Real Scenario

What really looks like this? Consider the small business teams of two people. The person in charge calls the potential customers directly from the Zoho CRM. When the call ends, the laptop AI is automatically created.

Dialogue

Summary “Meeting minutes” memo

Visual mind map at major discussion points

Smart tag that can be easily searched later

All of this is immediately attached to the CRM’s customer record. If the person in charge takes subsequent measures next week, you do not need to register again by phone or shuffle the notes. The situation is there.

Multiplying for dozens of transactions or service requests makes it clear time saving.

Where to learn more about

For small businesses trying to attempt a laptop AI, ZOHO offers more information. Zoho.com/notebook and zoho.com/notebook/ai.

As Ramamoorthy emphasized:

«A large amount is packaged in the laptop AI, so you can find more details by visiting Zoho.com/notebookai or Zoho.com/notebook at any time.»

Final takeout for small business owners

Notebook AI is more than another note taging app. By Meeting manual automation, search time stem, CRM directly integrated and data personal information protection guaranteeZOHO has built a tool directly to the demands of small businesses.

For owners who manage sales, customer relationships and internal collaboration, laptop AI reduces missing details, follows faster, and can spend more time for growth than managers.