SLACK provides real -time APIs to developers for AI -centered productivity.

Small companies that want to improve operational efficiency can find new alliances in the latest innovation of SLACK, designed to integrate the AI ​​function directly into the work communication world. Recently, SALESFORCE has solved the most common frustration faced by the organization by presenting a series of developments that can use AI applications and agents that can use the conversation data stored in the slack.

At the heart of these updates is the newly introduced real -time search API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. This tool aims to provide developers with safe access to dialogue data so that employees can use insights in discussions often buried in unhearded messages. Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack, emphasizes: “The future of the work is undoubtedly agent and the success of AI depends on the smooth integration with human workflow.”

In the case of small business owners, this is a potentially modified advantage that can increase productivity and improve decision -making processes.

One of the main advantages of this new function is Unstructured data lock In the slack. Traditionally, the valuable insights of team dialogue were difficult to access. By utilizing real -time search API, small business teams can quickly search for related situation information and save an average of 97 minutes each week. This time saving is interpreted directly with the ability to change the effort for greater efficiency and strategic activities.

furthermore, Accelerated decision Another promise of Slack’s new system. By integrating app data with slack conversation, the business can access the comprehensive context that promotes faster insights and actions. Initial users reported that the decision -making speed was improved by 37%, improving the ability to respond more quickly to customer inquiries.

Using these AI functions in the front of productivity can lead to significant growth potential. The business that utilizes integrated AI tools achieves three times higher sales per employee, showing the financial rise of this innovation. By integrating the necessary applications directly into the daily workflow, the problem of context conversion between various apps is reduced. This is a productive killer that can emit up to 40%of the worker’s time.

In addition, companies are often having difficulties Technology adoption. SLACK’s approach relieves the team by directly including new tools in the platform that the team has already participated. 95%of SLACK users report that the use of applications in Slack increases its value. This smooth integration can help employees to adopt new tools by ensuring higher participation and ease of use.

But this innovation offers interesting prospects, but small business owners should keep knowing potential tasks. Major concerns can be especially comply with the security and regulations of the company that handles sensitive information. Slack emphasizes the Enterprise-Grade Security function, but it is important for companies to evaluate whether they are consistent with these internal policy and compliance requirements. It is essential for employees to understand data privacy issues and to use conversation data safely.

Another consideration is dependence on the AI ​​function itself. AI can significantly improve efficiency, but has a learning curve related to distribution. Small companies may need to concentrate on education or continuous management, time and resources for these new tools.

Innovative partnerships with major players, such as Google, Dropbox, and the concept, have already used these new features to build an application that is adjusted to the Slack. This creates a rich ecosystem that can access the state -of -the -art tools for small companies. For example, Dropbox Dash provides real -time insights on files shared in Slack to eliminate non -efficiency associated with app switching, while concept AI integrates direct response and analysis in discussions.

As these features are generally available in early 2026, small companies can explore the interesting possibilities that can integrate context AI into everyday operations. With a safe access to an environment that promises the integration and easy adoption of dialogue data and essential apps, SLACK has a powerful tool to improve the productivity and growth of the world of world and more collaborative in business.

