In recent OP-ED WashingtonKelly Loeffler, a US SME manager, emphasized the importance of small businesses in this region, increasing the concentration of laws and order in Washington DC. As the crime rate dropped significantly after the deployment of the Defense Forces, LOEEFFLER emphasized that improved safety measures could lead to a more beneficial environment for entrepreneurship.

In accordance with the crime pattern of the problem faced in recent years by the owners of the small business, including the damage, looting and general illegality, entrepreneurs have found a livelihood according to the threat. LOEFFLER said, “For four years, small companies across the United States have reduced crime waves, reducing foot traffic and consumer confidence.

According to the report, the implementation of the DC Defense Forces has led to a 45% decrease in violent crimes and a 15% reduction in the city. LOEFFLER says this progress can revitalize the trust of family, workers and entrepreneurs and participate in and invest in the community.

Main takeout:

Reduction of crime: As the enforcement of the law enforcement, the crime rate decreases significantly in Washington DC, providing safe to business owners.

Reinforcement: A safer environment encourages entrepreneurs to promote security sensations and invest and grow their business.

Political context: OP-ED integrates business issues with greater political stories by presenting direct connection between public safety measures and prosperous local economies.

In her work, Loeffler emphasized that 81 %of Americans say that crime is a «major problem in our largest city,» and derives the correlation between the crime of the urban region and the movement of the police. This situation has made many businesses vulnerable, and weak policies have created a more generous environment for business owners and more generous for criminals.

LOEFFLER said, “The president’s decision to raise Article 740 of the DC Home Rules Act conveys the promise with the actual results.

The resurrection of safety has a clear advantage, but small business owners should consider potential challenges. For many people, just awareness of security growth may not be enough to re -integrate customer participation. As crimes continue in some regions, employers must be bound to protect the store and investment.

In addition, as the support of administrative initiatives varies, small companies can rely on continuous efforts on public safety of local law enforcement agencies. The decline in crime is promising, but business owners must prepare for the possibility of changes that can affect this positive trend.

The meaning of the statement of the Loeffler is clear. Increasing safety can directly affect economic vitality. Small business owners should adjust their strategies according to changing the conditions of the community. As business safety grows, investment opportunities improve, activate customer base, and ultimately a stronger local economy can be achieved.

LOEFFLER concluded her OP-ED. “President Trump’s bold behavior is about a fight for parents, students and workers, as much as giving strength to thousands of small businesses who serve our community and maintain vitality.” This feelings strengthen the relationship between public policy and the success of small businesses, encouraging entrepreneurs to continue to participate in regional and national development that can affect the future.

To see more insights and details, read the entire OP-ED of the LOEFFLERER. here.