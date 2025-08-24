Salesforce unveils a flexible price model to strengthen the AI ​​experiment.

Salesforce is to unveil a new payment option for the agentforce platform to lower the barrier to entry and improve the flexibility of the business to adopt high -end AI solutions. This move is appropriate for the task of integrating technology to maintain competitiveness.

The latest changes introduce three separate payment models designed to meet various business needs. Each option provides its unique advantages, allowing small business owners to select models that meet the operating requirements and financial strategies.

Pay-AS-You-GO Plan does not require a prepaid appointment, so companies can only pay for their Flex credits every month. This model is particularly worth it, especially for companies that control new ideas and do not commit significant resources as prepaid and test other AGENTFORCE applications. Bill Patterson, a corporate strategic EVP of Salesforce, pointed out: “There is an amazing demand for all businesses to experiment and distribute agent AI. We can remove friction, lower entry barriers, start all companies and see immediate value.”

In the case of expanding business, the newly introduced pre -commit option allows the company to make a prepaid promise to access more advantageous prices. The more commit you commit, the more you save, the more important considerations for your business to improve digital operation. This model can be used more widely at the end of the year.

Finally, pre -purchase options can save significant costs for consistent needs. The company can purchase a certain amount of usage in advance, so it is ideal for those who can predict digital labor requirements.

One of the most prominent features in all payment models is a digital wallet, which allows users to monitor and optimize agent force in almost real time. This tool provides active warning and trend analysis, allowing small businesses to be ahead of operational demands.

These payment options provide temptation benefits, but small companies should pay attention to potential tasks. For example, if the variable workload depends on the Pay-AS-You-GO model, it can complicate the budget. In addition, the necessity of some companies trying to make a prepaid for greater savings may not match the cash flow, which may be missing.

Nevertheless, the flexibility and transparency provided by this new price -set structure provides a strong opportunity for small businesses to integrate AI solutions into operation. As digital innovation accelerates, if you have an expandable payment option, you can make a big difference in successfully adopting new technologies and provide tools for maintaining competitiveness in small businesses.

To see more information about the payment options of Agentforce and how to benefit small businesses Original press release On the website of Salesforce.