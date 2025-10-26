Salesforce reports 119% surge in AI agent adoption, transforming the workplace

As the business technology landscape evolves, the partnership between Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to redefine how small and medium-sized businesses leverage artificial intelligence. Salesforce recently announced significant advancements in AI tools through its partnership with AWS, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI agents as essential systems in the workplace. For small and medium-sized businesses, these developments promise not only increased efficiency but also a transformative effect on customer interactions.

According to Salesforce’s Agentic Enterprise Index, AI agent deployments have surged by a whopping 119% in the first half of 2025. Enterprises are seeing a 65% monthly increase in employee interactions with these AI agents, with conversation times becoming 35% longer. These statistics highlight important changes. AI is no longer a futuristic concept, but an essential component of everyday business operations.

Ruba Borno, Vice President of Global Experts and Partners at AWS, emphasized the joint mission of the two giants. “The cloud has transformed the way businesses operate, and now agent AI is driving the next evolution.” This statement reflects our commitment to making advanced AI accessible and secure to small and medium-sized businesses, especially through tools like Amazon Connect and AWS Clean Rooms.

Integrating advanced AI solutions into your small business operations can provide significant benefits. For example, CRM integration allows businesses to leverage their data efficiently. Salesforce’s Data 360 feature, which provides Zero Copy capabilities, allows businesses to access data stored in systems like Amazon Redshift without duplication. This means immediate data access allows for faster decision-making and ultimately improves customer interactions.

A real-world example of this in action can be seen at 1-800Accountant, which uses the Data 360 framework for real-time data access. AI agents automatically resolve 70% of routine tax inquiries, freeing your staff to focus on more complex issues. “Zero Copy is a critical value driver. We don’t need to replicate every single piece of sensitive data across hundreds of millions of transactions,” said Ryan Teeples, CTO of 1-800Accountant. These efficiencies directly lead to improved customer satisfaction and optimized resource allocation.

Salesforce also launched Data 360 Clean Rooms, which provides a secure environment for collaborative data analysis without exposing sensitive information. This feature can be of great help to small and medium-sized businesses by allowing them to collaborate with partners and gain insights while complying with strict data privacy regulations. For example, Expedia Group uses these clean rooms to help advertisers accurately measure return on advertising spend (ROI), thereby improving the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

Nonetheless, there are challenges small business owners must consider. Implementing AI tools requires a clear understanding of the technology as well as a commitment to ongoing training and adaptation. There may be concerns about data governance, especially when leveraging cloud technologies. To maintain customer trust, it is important to ensure that your deployment is secure and compliant.

Additionally, businesses may struggle with the upfront costs of switching to these advanced systems. However, having Salesforce on AWS Marketplace streamlines the procurement process, providing unified billing and simplified purchasing methods. This makes it less difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to adopt these technologies and allows them to focus on leveraging AI rather than being bogged down by procurement complexities.

One notable outcome of the Salesforce and AWS collaboration is that small businesses can create custom AI agents that can perform a variety of tasks, from appointment scheduling to customer service management. Toyota Motor North America exemplifies this by automating workflows and enhancing customer service with agent-based solutions that ensure safe interactions and effective resolutions.

As the partnership continues to unfold, small and medium-sized businesses can expect new innovations to simplify AI integration. “Customers expect their contact centers to be open, intelligent, and easily deployable,” said Pasquale DeMaio, vice president of Amazon Connect at AWS. The fact that powerful AI capabilities are becoming more and more accessible is a sign that small and medium-sized businesses can no longer ignore the potential of agent companies.

The future of work is fast approaching, and small and medium-sized businesses that take advantage of these advancements can gain a significant competitive advantage. Using AI as an ally, organizations can leverage new engagement methods, improve efficiency, and ultimately improve customer experiences.

Read Salesforce’s original press release for more insight into the evolving AI landscape and its impact on small and medium-sized businesses. here.

Image via Envanto