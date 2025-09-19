Salesforce and Crowdstrike Unite strengthen AI security and responses.

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the necessity of strong security measures was no more important. Salesforce and CROWDSTRIKE have announced strategic partnerships to strengthen the security of AI -centric business processes. This is a movement in which small businesses keep their promises to banks on these technologies.

Integration with Falcon Shield in crowdstrike and security centers in Salesforce and the introduction of Charlotte AI through Agentforce show great development in protecting AI agents and applications. This collaboration aims to provide small business owners with visibility, compliance and faster accidents for mission critical workflow.

Daniel Bernard, the chief business officer of Crowdstrike, emphasized the urgency of protecting the AI ​​system: “The antagonists are already targeting the AI ​​agent and applications as an ID -based attack, along with Salesforce, expanding the power of the Falcon platform and mission critical work. We protect the flow and secure the next generation AI-strong business.

For small business owners, it is no longer an option to check whether the AI ​​application is safe. Integration allows Salesforce Admins to improve responsibility and governance by gaining comprehensive views on the authority and measures taken by the AI ​​agent.

The main benefits of this partnership are:

Visibility and responsibility : Small business owners can now set up a clear responsibility chain by tracking AI agents to human producers. This governance is essential for compliance and risk management.

: Small business owners can now set up a clear responsibility chain by tracking AI agents to human producers. This governance is essential for compliance and risk management. Preliminary risk detection : Through collaboration, you can indicate real -time misunderstandings and unusual activities in Salesforce in real time. This pre -prevention approach can help small companies identify vulnerabilities before they are serious threats.

: Through collaboration, you can indicate real -time misunderstandings and unusual activities in Salesforce in real time. This pre -prevention approach can help small companies identify vulnerabilities before they are serious threats. Automatic threat isolation : Falcon Shield allows you to take immediate measures to block direct access to the Salesforce Security Center or to disable the damaged agent. This automation level can greatly reduce the time between threat detection and response.

: Falcon Shield allows you to take immediate measures to block direct access to the Salesforce Security Center or to disable the damaged agent. This automation level can greatly reduce the time between threat detection and response. Unified protectionCombining multiple security products, small business owners get end -to -end control for AI applications and simplify security posture.

In addition to these features, you can simplify the accident response process by integrating Charlotte AI into Slack. Small companies can create a dedicated channel for SLACK for cyber security incidents and can make efficient adjustments without cone between the platforms. The natural language function of Charlotte AI promotes a quick message about threats and recommended behaviors, allowing the team to communicate effectively.

But this partnership offers significant benefits, but small business owners must know the problem with such progress. Integration requires initial investments in education, tools and processes. Small companies need to be ready to adjust their operations to fully take advantage of these new systems.

In addition, as with cloud -based solutions, we need to solve concerns about data personal information and compliance. Small companies are often operated by limited resources and compliance with regulations.

Brian Landsman, the CEO of Salesforce and the CEO of Global Partnership, summarized the importance of partners by saying: “The key to the most of the agent AI’s potential is the partnership with crowdstrike, while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards for customers. You can build a company that is an agent with a salesperson.

For small business owners who want to maintain competitiveness in the AI ​​era, adopting these integrated security measures provided by Salesforce and Crowdstrike can change this game. Through visibility, risk detection and automated response, small businesses achieve both efficiency and security in operation.

As the rollout progresses, the owner of small businesses should assess the current security measures with this partnership to ensure a pre -preventive approach to protect AI applications. For more information about this collaboration, you can read the entire announcement of Salesforce. here.

