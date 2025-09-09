Register the company name

If you want to register a Company nameIt is essential to understand the stages related to related costs. For example, in Texas, the exclusive ownership can cost you from $ 0 to $ 100 for you. DBA submissionLLC or Corporation registration can operate about $ 300. First of all, you need to check your name availability, but this is just the beginning. There is there Ongoing expenses And keep in mind the regulatory requirements.

Understanding the name of the company name registration

When considering registration a Company nameIt is important to understand the relevant costs that can be quite different depending on the type of business structure you chose.

A Single ownership In Texas, you can pay from $ 0 to $ 100 if you submit. DBA. If you choose LLC or corporationThe registration fee is $ 300, not included with additional costs for operating contracts or ordinances.

The range of LLP is from $ 500 to $ 1,500. It is also important to keep in mind that the name taken by the name can affect your choice.

And yes, if you ask LLC annually?» The answer is because there is a continuous cost to maintain business registration.

Name availability search stage

Performance A Name availability search It is an important step in setting up business identity, and there are several main resources that need to be used to check if the selected name is unique.

Check and start Texas COMPTROLLER Name Database Make sure your name has already been taken. Next search Secretary of State Texas SOS Direct Database to check if there is no database conflict.

Do not forget to explore Federal Database like UsptoTESS on registered trademarks that can infringe your name. In addition, review the domain name registration agency and check the availability of the business name with .com domain.

Last check Social Media Platform For cohesive online existence, all channels can be used continuously.

Submission fee for the company name registration

Registering a company name is an essential stage to start a business, but you need to know the relevant matters. Submission fee.

If you are forming in Texas LLC or companyWhen submitting a certificate of establishment to the Secretary of State, you must pay a $ 300 submission fee.

Single ownership and general partnerships usually do not generate registration costs unless they submit a DBA, which can cost about $ 25 depending on the county.

For limited partnerships (LPS), the submission fee is $ 750.

In addition, additional costs must be taken into account. License and permissionIt depends on the business type and location.

When calculating the total registration cost, do not forget the continuous costs, such as franchise taxes and annual report fees.

Company name registration

In order to ensure that the company’s name is protected and observed, the registration must be actively maintained. In Texas, you usually need to renew your registration every 10 years.

Keep your gate DBA expiration date Start Renewal Do not lose the registered name before the deadline. When changing the DBA name or business structure File modification As an appropriate authority to keep the registration to the latest state.

Also, keep it Exact record Among all DBA -related documents, including registration, modification and renewal, this diligence helps to prevent potential legal problems.

Additional costs to consider during registration

When registering the company name, it is important to consider various costs related to the initial submission fee.

In Texas DBA submission In general, it costs about $ 25, but if you establish an LLC or company, you need to pay about $ 300. Formation certificate.

Also necessary Specific license and permissionThis is range from $ 50 to hundreds depending on the industry and location.

Do not forget the cost of ongoing Annual franchise taxMost LLCs and companies start at $ 300.

finally, Tax expert consulting Additional fees may occur, but it can help you clarify your tax obligations.

The plan for these costs is important for a smooth registration process.

conclusion

To register the company’s name, you need a number of stages and costs depending on your business structure. You need to check Name availabilityPay what you need Submission feeAnd consider Ongoing expenses Like a franchise tax. It is essential to maintain the regulations, so you need to renew your registration every 10 years. By understanding these requirements and costs, we are ready to explore the registration process and ensure that the business name is protected and operated.