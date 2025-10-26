Oracle unveils OCI Zettascale10, the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud

Oracle recently unveiled OCI Zettascale10, a cutting-edge, cloud-based supercomputer designed to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence. With its unprecedented capabilities, this technology offers significant benefits to small business owners, transforming the way they approach AI applications while addressing potential challenges.

At its core, OCI Zettascale10 connects hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs across multiple data centers to deliver peak performance of up to 16 zettaFLOPS. This architecture is especially suited for large-scale AI workloads, allowing enterprises to efficiently train and deploy AI models. Mahesh Thiagarajan, senior vice president of cloud infrastructure at Oracle, highlighted this change by saying, “Customers can build, train, and deploy their largest AI models to production while using less power per unit of performance and achieving high reliability.”

Implementing advanced AI models has traditionally required extensive technical resources, but OCI Zettascale10 simplifies this process. With lower inter-GPU latency and improved cluster utilization, small business owners can expect significant benefits not only in performance but also in cost-effectiveness. The system is designed to maximize the use of electricity for computational purposes, thereby reducing overall power consumption.

An important feature of OCI Zettascale10 lies in its architecture, especially Oracle Acceleron RoCE networking. This setup is essential for handling AI workloads and offers several key benefits to small business owners.

expansion: A wide, shallow, and resilient fabric allows enterprises to deploy large-scale AI clusters faster and at lower cost.

A wide, shallow, and resilient fabric allows enterprises to deploy large-scale AI clusters faster and at lower cost. Trustworthy: The system improves reliability by effectively managing data traffic, allowing AI tasks to run smoothly without delays or interruptions.

The system improves reliability by effectively managing data traffic, allowing AI tasks to run smoothly without delays or interruptions. Consistent Performance: Removing the traditional network layer provides more uniform latency across GPUs and improves predictability for AI training and inference.

These capabilities suggest that small businesses can take advantage of advanced AI capabilities without the need for large, dedicated technical teams or infrastructure.

However, transitioning to these powerful AI frameworks can be challenging. Implementing OCI Zettascale10 may require an initial investment to train staff to use the new system and avoid infrastructure issues. And while operational flexibility is a clear benefit, it also means that companies must adapt their internal processes to take full advantage of OCI’s distributed cloud capabilities.

As Oracle plans to make OCI Zettascale10 available to customers in the second half of the coming year, small business owners should stay informed about the operational and financial implications. “OCI Zettascale10 advances cutting-edge AI research and provides the compute fabric every organization needs to move from experimental to industrialized AI,” said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale at NVIDIA.

The expected launch of up to 800,000 NVIDIA GPUs meets the demand for powerful AI solutions while ensuring cost effectiveness. However, small business owners should consider whether they need to scale their operations to effectively utilize this technology. If current capabilities do not match adequate internal resources, operational bottlenecks can occur.

The emphasis on low inter-GPU latency and high reliability may appeal to enterprises looking to maximize their AI initiatives, but adoption must be strategic. Small and medium-sized businesses looking to integrate OCI Zettascale10 into their operations should evaluate their current infrastructure and ensure they can transition smoothly to this advanced system without losing momentum.

Overall, OCI Zettascale10 is an innovative offering for small and medium-sized businesses looking to enhance their AI efforts. By embracing this technology, you can not only keep pace with larger competitors, but also improve your operational capabilities in innovative ways. With careful planning and execution, the potential benefits outweigh the challenges, ushering in a new era of AI deployment for small businesses.

Image via Envato