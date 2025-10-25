Oracle Enhances Cloud Databases with New AI Capabilities and Partner Flexibility

Oracle has released exciting updates to Oracle Database@AWS to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) optimize their cloud-based operations. As the shift to cloud computing accelerates, new capabilities in Oracle Database@AWS promise to enhance data management, enhance security, and foster innovation. All of these features are critical for small businesses competing in the digital environment.

Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said there is high demand for these products, especially among large enterprises. However, these enhancements also provide significant benefits for smaller tasks. “The newly added Oracle AI Database capabilities provide advanced security features, intelligent data protection, and resiliency with near-instant data recovery,” he said.

For small to medium-sized business owners, the flexibility offered by the Oracle Partner Program is especially noteworthy. Oracle Database@AWS is now accessible through trusted AWS and Oracle partners, providing a smoother transition to cloud solutions. This option simplifies the procurement process, allowing companies to continue to innovate while benefiting from a streamlined approach to enterprise software purchasing.

There are several benefits for small businesses considering this database solution. First, Oracle Database@AWS provides a direct path to the cloud, enabling seamless migration of existing Oracle applications with minimal disruption. Businesses have access to zero ETL integrations that integrate data from a variety of sources, including CRM and operational databases, making it increasingly easier to perform advanced analytics, machine learning, and build intelligent applications.

“Data is really the key to unlocking the value of AI and agents,” explained Ruba Borno, VP of AWS. By moving to cloud services, small and medium-sized businesses can leverage data in ways that larger organizations previously did to drive innovation and develop AI applications that improve customer experiences.

Current enhancements provide powerful capabilities to minimize downtime and protect critical business data. Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service is one example that helps enterprises recover transactions almost instantly (less than a second) after an outage. This level of resiliency can be invaluable to small businesses that cannot afford significant downtime.

Also notable are improvements in database management. Small business DevOps teams can easily integrate Oracle Database@AWS into their existing workflows using Terraform tools. This flexibility is critical for teams looking to maximize efficiency without straying too far from familiar processes.

However, there are challenges to consider. Transitioning to a more complex cloud infrastructure may require staff training and adjustments to operating procedures. Small and medium-sized businesses should evaluate the costs associated with effectively leveraging advanced capabilities, including potential ongoing costs associated with AI capabilities and integrations. And while Oracle’s partner program offers great benefits, it’s important to choose the right partner to ensure that support matches the specific needs of your business.

Several companies, including Zema Global, have already begun leveraging these services. “Oracle Database@AWS provides Zema Global with a simplified migration path, dramatically improving uptime and resiliency,” said Chad Ellison, CTO at Zema Global. As similar businesses see the benefits first-hand, many may feel motivated to take the leap.

As Oracle expands its offerings globally, currently available in regions such as US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon), with 20 additional regions planned, small businesses need to stay informed of developments. With increasing reliance on data-driven strategies, those who embrace cloud solutions will better position themselves in a highly competitive market.

By taking advantage of these advanced features and flexibility provided by Oracle Database@AWS, small business owners can leverage the power of data innovation while improving operational efficiency. As the business environment continues to evolve, these tools can become key drivers of success.

For more information about Oracle’s latest database products, visit the original press release. Oracle’s announcement.

Image via Envanto