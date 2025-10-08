Netsuite expands its partner program to increase AI tools for small businesses.

At this year’s Suiteworld conference in Las Vegas. Oracle Netsuite A major update has been released SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) marks another step toward accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among enterprises. This update helps partners build, validate, and deliver AI-based applications faster. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS) are proactively providing new ways to automate workflows, strengthen compliance, and improve decision-making through trusted AI integrations.

For small business owners who already use, are considering, or are considering NetSuite’s cloud ERP, the announcement represents a clear shift. AI is no longer an optional add-on. It is becoming part of daily business operations.

Scott Derksen, vice president of partnerships and business development for Oracle Netsuite, emphasized the partner-driven nature of this growth. “Netsuite Partners will play an essential role in helping our customers adopt trusted AI solutions that drive immediate business value,” said Derksen. “Getting it to market quickly will help us expand our growth opportunities.”

Key Takeaways for Small Businesses

The SuiteCloud Developer Network is a long-standing developer ecosystem that allows independent software vendors (ISVS) to build apps on the Netsuite platform. The latest update introduces several key enhancements that will indirectly benefit small businesses by expanding the market of available tools.

SuiteApp.ai Marketplace: A new dedicated marketplace where partners will showcase AI-powered Suiteapps that integrate directly into Netsuite. This means small business users will soon see AI tools that allow them to see everything from compliance and customer engagement to financial automation in one place.

AI Certified Badge: Netsuite introduces two new AI-specific badges that highlight trustworthy and secure apps. you have the elite The solution is specified using the Lange Language Model (LLM) hosted within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), emphasizing improved data security and governance. AI Specify your app using the SuiteCloud API or a third-party LLM.

This badge can help small businesses identify which AI tools they can build to increase privacy and performance standards before integrating them into their operations.

Expanded development resources: NetSuite equips developers with the tools and engineering support to build and manage AI models directly within OCI. For business users, it provides added assurance that their data and AI interactions stay within NetSuite’s secure ecosystem.

Practical applications for small and medium-sized businesses

Many of our early partner applications demonstrate how AI can deliver real benefits to small business users. for example:

aval We’ve embedded our AI tax compliance agent, AVI, directly into NetSuite. AVI can guide users through onboarding, configuration and compliance analysis. This can actively save your small business time on tax administration and audit preparation.

continue We created CloudConnect to streamline customer communications by combining phone, chat, and SMS with AI transcription and chatbots. This can be especially useful for small support teams that need to handle multiple communication channels efficiently.

corps Build embedded AI agents for finance teams to provide instant data discovery, workflow automation, and increased visibility across business systems.

Gatekeeper’s AI Extract™ It helps transform historical contract data into searchable digital records by automatically identifying key terms and terms, reducing manual data entry.

Cauzzy We designed an AI agent that flags unusual costs and analyzes sales orders. We can help small business owners avoid inefficient decisions and make more informed decisions.

As Derksen points out, partners will play a critical role in bringing these innovations to market quickly. Netsuite’s 43,000+ customer base allows even small vendors developing niche solutions to reach a global audience. This could ultimately expand the variety of tools available to small business users.

These latest enhancements to the SuiteCloud Developer Network demonstrate NetSuite’s clear commitment to making AI accessible, secure, and impactful for growing businesses. As partners continue to launch new applications through the SuiteApp.ai Marketplace, small business owners have more opportunities to adopt AI tools designed specifically for their needs to not only streamline day-to-day operations but also unlock smarter, data-driven growth in all areas of their business. You will have it.