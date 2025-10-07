Netsuite and Bill join forces to simplify their business payments.

In the case of small business owners, payment management can be a headache that takes a lot of time if the invoice, bills and cash flow are continuously juggling. Oracle Netsuite and bill I want to change it. The two companies have joined forces to create a more simplified and safe way to handle accounts that can be paid in Netsuite’s AI drive cloud ERP platform.

The new integration (known as NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation) published in Las Vegas’s SuiteWorld 2025 helps business to speed up, reduce human errors, and reduce management overheads. For small companies that depend on limited employees or passive accounting, partnerships can create meaningful differences in time savings and financial management.

Evan Goldberg, the founder and vice president of Oracle Netsuite, said that it coincides with the company’s mission to simplify the financial management for the growth organization. Goldberg said, “Payments play an important role in the organization’s management of cash flow, controlling costs, and building more powerful suppliers.” Strategic partnerships with Bill will allow customers to optimize payment processes within NetSuite. It will also help you continue to expand your value in Netsuite Intelligent Payment Automation, one of the most advanced AI -based accounts. ”

In the case of small companies, this is beyond convenience. Integration allows users to pay directly from the existing bank account, no separate system and no complex settings. It takes only a few minutes to activate, and the system supports all US banks. Bill’s network already connects more than 8 million businesses, so NetSuite users can connect quickly and safely with the supplier.

Security is another major sales point. Bill’s infrastructure includes encryption, multi -stage authentication and fraudulent technology, PCI DSS and SOC 2 standard compliance. For companies that are worried about phishing, double payment or supplier fraud, these protection can add peace of the necessary minds.

René Lacerte, the CEO and founder of Bill, said that partnerships will help to expand Bill’s mission to make it easier to use financial automation for small companies. Lacerte said, “This partnership is an important milestone in the bill mission, making it an important milestone in making intelligent financing more easily accessible to businesses that grow everywhere. We are proud of being included in the Cloud ERP. This provides a completely new way for business to pay faster, optimize cash flows and accelerate growth. «

Netsuite’s intelligent payment automation goes beyond payment and uses AI to solve boring financial work that often eats valuable time. For example, you can use AI recognition to automatically capture the bill, connect it to the purchase order, and flag the potential problem before the payment is made. Companies can also use natural language commands to create payment proposals or execute placement payments. A form designed for accounting workflow to give a mechanical and intuitive feeling.

For small companies, this can reduce the faster and more expensive mistakes at the end of the month. Automation also reduces the dependence on manual data input to save time, but also restricts error opportunities. In addition, since the system is built in Netsuite, data sync is not required in a separate tool section. This is a general pain point of small financial teams using multiple systems.

But there are considerations to keep in mind. Small businesses that haven’t used Netsuite yet can find the cost and learning curves of the platform more than light accounting tools. Those who are already using Netsuite will still want automation to avoid over -automation or pay timing problems matching the internal approval process and cash flow cycle.

However, for companies that have already invested in Netsuite, this new cooperation can provide claims, payments and reports such as a unified approach to financial management. As automation becomes the center of small business operations, partnerships between Netsuite and Bill are reconstructing how efficient back office management looks.

Netsuite Intelligent Payment Automation is currently provided by US customers.