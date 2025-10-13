NATO partners with Oracle to strengthen 5G security for cyber defense

The NATO Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) recently partnered with Oracle and Druid Software to improve battlefield connectivity through the implementation of a secure, private 5G network. While this initiative is primarily aimed at strengthening NATO’s cyber defenses, small and medium-sized business owners can gain valuable insight into the impact of advanced technologies on their own operations.

Oracle’s 5G Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) plays a critical role in enabling seamless and secure communications across NATO networks. “Protecting mission-critical and sensitive information over communications networks is of paramount importance to national and global security,” said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president at Oracle. This commitment to data security resonates with small and medium-sized businesses. In a world increasingly reliant on digital communications, the need for strong cybersecurity cannot be overemphasized.

CCDCOE, headquartered in Estonia, supports NATO with interdisciplinary expertise in cyber defense strategy, training and operations. The centre’s exploration of secure and portable 5G networks provides a model for what small and medium-sized businesses can look to to ensure operational efficiency. “Advanced 5G networks must deliver uncompromising data security to protect mission-critical communications,” said Liam Kenny, CEO of Druid Software, emphasizing the importance of security measures that can be easily applied to small business environments.

Small businesses often operate with limited resources, which can make taking advantage of new technologies like 5G difficult. But the plan serves as a reminder of the potential benefits such technology could offer. Improved connectivity allows for faster, more reliable data sharing, which is essential in today’s fast-changing business environment.

Oracle SEPP’s successful pilot program has established SEPP as a trusted solution for securing communications through 5G roaming across member countries. This is especially suitable for small businesses that rely on secure communications for sensitive transactions or confidential partnerships. Not only does the added layer of security promote data integrity, it can also give you a competitive advantage in the marketplace as customers look for companies that take data privacy seriously.

For businesses considering a move to 5G, it is important to understand the implications of moving to a more advanced network. Oracle and Druid offer powerful solutions, but small business owners should evaluate their own infrastructure and capabilities. Implementing these technologies can require upfront investment and training, which can be difficult for small businesses already struggling with tight budgets.

The benefits of adopting 5G technology are also evident in operations beyond telecom. For example, small and medium-sized businesses in manufacturing or logistics can benefit from real-time data analytics, improved automation, and improved supply chain management enabled by faster, more secure networks.

Moving toward advanced technology can be challenging, but the potential for operational improvement is significant. Small business owners should weigh immediate costs against long-term benefits, consider partnerships with technology providers, and engage in ongoing education to stay ahead.

Oracle’s latest developments represent not only advancements in military cyber defense, but also broad implications for organizations of all sizes, including small and medium-sized businesses. “Enhancing 5G data security across roaming networks will help NATO forces gain an operational advantage in planning and testing high-risk scenarios,” said Morawski.

As the technology landscape evolves, it remains important for small business leaders to stay informed and take proactive steps to adopt innovations that enhance their security and operational capabilities. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 5G can ultimately provide operational advantage across a variety of sectors and increase growth and resilience in an increasingly digital world.

Image via Envato