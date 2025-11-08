Los Angeles launches free public Wi-Fi along Crenshaw Corridor

In an exciting development for Los Angeles’ small businesses and residents, a new community Wi-Fi initiative has launched along the Crenshaw Corridor aimed at bridging the digital divide and promoting economic opportunity. The Crenshaw Community Connectivity Pilot, a collaboration between the City of Los Angeles, Cisco, and a network of local nonprofits, promises free internet access in key public spaces, improving connectivity for local businesses and visitors alike.

At a time when digital access is essential for success, this initiative addresses the internet availability gap that has long hindered economic and educational growth. By providing free Wi-Fi along key routes, parks and gathering spaces, the pilot program is expected to provide new opportunities for residents, businesses and tourists.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the far-reaching impact of the plan, saying, “Every Angeleno deserves access to reliable, high-speed internet, regardless of their zip code.” This partnership demonstrates how government agencies and private companies can work closely with communities to solve pressing social problems.

Cisco’s efforts to improve connectivity play a key role in this initiative. The tech giant uses innovative networking technologies such as outdoor access points and ultra-reliable wireless backhaul to ensure secure and reliable connections. This infrastructure not only addresses immediate connectivity needs, but also sets the stage for additional smart city initiatives, including improved traffic management, pedestrian safety, and emergency response systems.

For small business owners, the benefits of these new Wi-Fi networks are clear. By increasing public Internet access, local stores and service providers can attract more visitors, boosting economic activity in the area. Jason Foster, President and CEO of Destination Crenshaw, said: “As Los Angeles prepares to host several major events, piloting the city’s first free community Wi-Fi network will provide economic opportunity for our artists and small business owners.” In particular, this plan coincides with the city’s hosting of major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing a timely boost to the local economy.

Another aspect worth mentioning is how this initiative can help in workforce development. As remote job opportunities increase, reliable internet access allows job seekers to apply and participate in interviews online, receive training, and access training resources for free. This aspect of the initiative will enable local residents to take advantage of economic opportunities previously inaccessible due to connectivity issues.

But while this plan offers many benefits, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. For example, there may be increased competition from businesses that can benefit from an influx of customers through improved connectivity. Understanding the competitive landscape is important to take advantage of the opportunities these new Wi-Fi networks offer.

And while free public Wi-Fi offers many benefits, it’s important for small business owners to remain aware of the security issues associated with public networks. Using a VPN and other security measures is essential to protect sensitive business information while working on these networks.

The success of the Crenshaw Community Connectivity Pilot could spark similar projects in other cities, demonstrating a scalable model for improving digital accessibility. As industry, the public sector, and non-profit organizations come together to bring about meaningful change, the potential for improved economic and social conditions is becoming increasingly real.

As Cisco’s efforts to deliver an inclusive future advance with new technological innovations, Los Angeles provides an inspiring example of what can be achieved when multiple sectors come together. To learn more about this plan and its impact on small businesses and communities, please visit the original press release. here.