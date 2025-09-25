INTUIT has made significant progress in the development of Genos, the company’s creation AI operating system, and is designed to innovate how small companies manage their financial demands. In just 90 days, INTUIT has supported the new agent AI experience that can be granted to users by improving the GenOS platform to automate everyday work and simplify workflow.

Genos’ latest innovation includes the introduction of customized financial intuition large language models (LLMS) customized to provide personalized financial experience. Compared to the existing commercial products, this model has a tremendous reduction in 5% improvement in various accounting work and the waiting time for various accounting tasks. This is a faster and more reliable service when a small business owner needs to access financial insights or manage an account.

Alex Balazs, vice president and chief technology officer of Intuit, said, “By rapidly developing Genos at a record time, we strengthened our innovation speed dramatically, furthering the platform’s data, AI and human intelligence to become a ‘information system’ for customers, and this innovation is the SMEs and SMEs by SMEs and SMEs. The goal is to make the financial process more managed and efficiently.

One of the most prominent features is the integrated «loop expert» feature that perfectly connects the AI ​​agent with a human expert for the work that requires additional supervision. Whether small business owners face abnormal transactions or complex tax situations, they can easily switch from AI support to human guidelines to improve the trust and accuracy of financial decision -making.

Intuit also has a tool that improves agent starter kits to measure and optimize agent performance to developers. For small companies, this is interpreted as a more effective AI solution that adapts to its own needs, ultimately providing a better customer experience.

With the launch of an additional AI agent for the Quickbooks Online platform, small companies can expect an improved agent version focused on salary management and project supervision. Through this function, companies that grow can solve more complex tasks to provide rapid expansion.

But the benefits are strong, but small business owners should consider some tasks when integrating these technologies. The implementation of the Advanced AI includes the initial learning curve, which requires time for the team to adapt to the new system. In addition, dependence on AI for important tasks raises questions about data personal information and security. Intuit emphasizes the promise of responsible AI and data governance, and complies with the industry’s best practices to protect customer information.

With these AI tools, Intuit has built a powerful data infrastructure that supports 625,000 customer properties for each small business. This extensive data set provides highly customized services to provide specific insights to each company’s financial health. The actual experience may vary depending on the individual business situation, but it promises to increase the personalization of users every day daily.

For small business owners, using the latest Genos development of Intuit can greatly improve operational efficiency, lead financial information, and ultimately contribute to growth. When evaluating these state -of -the -art tools, it is important for entrepreneurs to maintain information on the dynamic characteristics of AI solutions and to prepare investments for education and integration.

Intuit’s promise to create an «intelligence system» with continuous development of AI technology can define the future of small business financial management. For more information about this development, visit the original press release. here.