IBM’s Spyre Accelerator brings generative AI to z17 to improve business efficiency

IBM has unveiled Spyre Accelerator, a new tool that will transform how small and medium-sized businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Scheduled for general availability on IBM z17 by October 28, 2025, this groundbreaking technology aims to simplify AI integration within an established and secure environment and accommodate diverse business requirements.

Spyre Accelerator gives companies the ability to leverage large-scale language models (LLMs) across their internal operations. This opens up the opportunity to use natural language interfaces like watsonx Assistant for Z. Small business owners can integrate generative AI into many aspects of their operations, from enhancing customer interactions to improving data management practices.

One of the key benefits of Spyre Accelerator is its ability to merge generative and predictive AI technologies to provide comprehensive solutions for a variety of business applications. For example, companies can develop more accurate AI strategies to generate content or interpret customer data. This allows for productive outreach, as well as informed risk assessments and cross-offer opportunities, all in real time.

A case study from a major European bank highlights the importance of maintaining production workloads in a trusted environment. “On-premises with Spyre Accelerator for IBM Z is important to us because this work involves production code,” said the bank’s head of infrastructure. “It’s our preferred option because we don’t want to leave production workloads in our own hands.” It highlights an important real-world application for small business owners: keeping sensitive data safe while using advanced AI technologies.

AI-based tools enable faster decision-making, which can be a game-changer for small and medium-sized businesses, especially during peak trading hours. Spyre Accelerator aims to accelerate your business’ time to value by automatically predicting next actions and suggesting optimized outputs for new applications through recommended agents and APIs.

A 2024 study from the Institute for Business Value and Oxford Economics found that 61% of executives believe generative AI is important for application modernization on mainframes. These statistics highlight the growing recognition of AI’s role not only in innovation but also in keeping existing systems and processes relevant.

Spyre Accelerator is built to provide on-premises support for large-scale language models, featuring 32 AI-optimized processing cores designed to securely run generative AI applications within the IBM Z framework. This important upgrade allows enterprises to scale their AI initiatives while maintaining data integrity.

Small business owners may want to consider the impact on their infrastructure when considering Spyre Accelerator integration. While the benefits are powerful, it is important to evaluate whether current systems can adapt efficiently to this new technology. Additionally, understanding the overall cost structure associated with implementing these advanced tools is critical to long-term planning.

IBM’s commitment to continuous improvement means that critical software products, such as AI Toolkit for IBM Z and Machine Learning for IBM z/OS, are enhanced with Spyre Accelerators to ensure that companies enjoy comprehensive on-premises deployment capabilities. These kinds of continuous upgrades can lead to significant competitive advantages.

Spyre Accelerator represents a significant advancement in how small and medium-sized businesses approach AI. A focus on security and efficiency allows businesses to scale operations without compromising data integrity. The intersection of generative AI and established infrastructure can provide new opportunities for growth and innovation in the small business environment.

Image via IBM