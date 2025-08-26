IBM and NASA start the AI ​​model to predict solar weather.

NASA and IBM unveiled a groundbreaking open source AI model called Surya. Surya is designed to predict the impact on the sun weather and the technology of the earth and the universe. The innovative model, announced on August 20, 2025, was set to help the owners of small businesses by potentially protecting the operation from unpredictable effects of solar activity.

Small companies are increasingly dependent on technology and vulnerable to chaos caused by solar storms. SURYA provides important insights to protect businesses due to serious effects such as GPS failure or power failure through advanced predictions of solar flare, coronary mass release and solar winds.

Juan Bernabe-Moreno, director of IBM Research Europe, UK and Ireland, said, “The sun may be 93 million miles, but the impact on modern life is immediately and growing. This is an important stage to protect. «

The introduction of Surya was not more appropriate due to the increase in concerns about solar weather that could lead to an economic loss of $ 2.4 trillion for five years due to the impact on various sectors. The recent incident in 2024 proved this risk as the solar storm interferes with GPS services and caused flight transitions.

For small business owners, Surya represents a leap of operating risk management. Understanding the potential results of the solar event allows companies to implement pre -measures such as securing data on logistics coordination or satellite interruption during predicted solar storms.

This model was trained in an unprecedented scale using NASA’s 9 -year high -resolution solar observation data from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. SURYA can provide insights into various solar activity factors, which can be an essential tool for industries that are greatly dependent on technologies, including communication, transportation and agriculture. In this sector, the function of this model is especially up to 16% more accuracy compared to traditional methods, which can predict the sun flare.

Practically, a company can integrate Surya’s predictions in operating workflows, especially logistics plans and data integrity protection. For example, the confusion of GPS navigation can affect food production, so agriculture can see significant advantages. Luxury warnings allow farmers to plan accordingly, guaranteeing minimal production losses.

But the introduction of this technology has a task. Small companies may need appropriate education and resources, so consider how to integrate this model into an existing system. In addition, the model democratizes access to advanced AI, but not all businesses can have expertise that can utilize the entire function.

Surya’s influence extends beyond individual businesses. It opens up the way of group industry learning. IBM and NASA are encouraging community -oriented approaches to improve solar weather predictions by releasing the AI ​​model on the face. This collaboration environment enables knowledge sharing between various industries, allowing small business owners to learn from each other’s experiences of solar weather issues.

Kevin Murphy, the chief scientific data manager of NASA, said, «We are making it easier to analyze the complexity of solar behavior with unprecedented speed and precision.» This level of insights can be shifted to operational prediction, a valuable asset for small businesses that need to explore technology and environmental uncertainty.

As the dependence on technology increases, effective tools are required to alleviate solar climate risk. Surya provides an attractive way for small businesses that depend on everyday operating technologies. Based on reliable predictions, the business has a competitive advantage to ensure continuous growth not only in survival, but also in more and more complex and interconnected worlds.

For more information about this breakthrough technology and application, you can read the original press release. here.