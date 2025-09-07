Hubspot starts loop marketing to give permission to marketing managers of the AI ​​era.

Hubspot introduced loop marketing, an innovative approach in a traditional marketing funnel. This innovative method aims to help business thrive in the age of changing artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer behavior.

Challenge for marketing managers

Today, marketing is faced with a clear reality. 60%of Google Search ends without clicking. This change means that potential customers are looking for answers through AI and advanced data systems by bypassing the brand website. As the audience’s attention is cut off on emerging platforms such as Tiktok, Reddit and PODCAST, the old strategy of SEO and blog content is less effective.

Kipp Bodnar, the chief marketing director of Hubspot, says, «The old funnel is assumed that the customer will come to you. They visit your website, read your blog, and switch your terms.» If you answer, the Playbook is broken. «

Loop marketing introduction

This loop represents a paradigm shift for business to interact with customers. Unlike the linear access of traditional marketing, loop marketing is dynamic and continuously adapted to learning and market environment. It uses the “hybrid team” of humans and AI to divide responsibility to maximize creativity and efficiency.

It maintains the core inbound principle of building customer education and value, but consumers often adapt to the current environment that is often separated from web interactions.

Loop 4 stage

Loop marketing consists of four central stages of four central stages, providing a practical stage for small companies to implement this innovative framework.

express: Define brand identity, tones and perspectives. Small companies can analyze target customers using tools such as Breeze Assistant and Hubspot connectors for popular AI platforms. This basic understanding helps to separate influential content from the general public. Marketing Studio helps to map a comprehensive strategy based on one campaign idea. tailorNext, use AI to create a personal and related message. By utilizing the integrated customer data from CRM records to website behavior, business can create a customized message that you can relate to. Functions in the marketing hub will help you build potential customers based on your intention signal. Further: Diversification is the core. Companies should aim to meet customers in places where AI actively offers answers as well as existing platforms. The AI ​​engine optimization strategy tool optimizes the visibility of a large language model (LLM) so that the business is effectively connected to the customer. EvolutionThe last step emphasizes agility. Instead of a long campaign cycle, business can use AI to measure and adjust the strategy in real time. Tools, such as optimization of e -mail participation, predict the participation rate, helping to pivot faster based on performance data.

Actual impact on small businesses

By integrating loop marketing, small businesses can start the campaign faster, create personalized experience, and lower the cost of acquisition through more intelligent targeting. This competitive advantage is more valuable because it meets the continuous change and assistance of consumer behavior.

Bodnar said, “The team that uses the loop will turn AI into a competitive advantage.

But adopting a hybrid model is not difficult. Small business owners may have to invest in the technologies and education needed to effectively integrate AI. If human input and AI output coexist harmoniously, time and devotion are needed to create a smooth workflow.

Ultimately, loop marketing offers a unique opportunity for small businesses trying to thrive in the rapidly evolving market. The initial leap of AI integration may seem difficult, but potential rewards can finance how businesses interact with customers in this brave new marketing world.

Visit to see additional insights and guidelines for loop marketing implementation. Hubspot’s official page.