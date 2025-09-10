How Zoho Solo helps the soloist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etljjcd-n9Q

In the 2025 SMZ event of Zoho, Leland McFarland of Small Business Trends discussed how the platform supported the platform to support freelancers, consultants and self -employed experts with the Zoho Solo team’s TamilSelvan Sadhasivam. Their conversation emphasized how Solopreneurs faced the real reality and the Zohoho Solo simplifying the daily operation and providing long -term growth.

Tools produced for solo fragers

ZOHO SOLO is customized for individuals who run their own business. Sadhasivam explained: “ZOHO SOLO is a product for solo or self -employed. This simplifies business operation from customer management to workplace to financial management.

The goal is to eliminate the need to jug several apps and tools. Whether consultants, painters, personal trainers or freelancer developers, Zohoho Solo centralizes the essential function to one mobile priority platform.

Start: From joining to the first invoice

MCFARLAND asked the solo how the initial trip looked. Sadhasivam was disassembled step by step.

«After joining Zoho Solo, there is a minimum information you need for solo like the organization name. So once you’re done, you need to set up a payment gateway, such as using a payment gateway.

The process removes friction. After the work is completed, the invoice can be created directly within the platform and shared with customers, and can be collected immediately through the integrated link. For those who are new to business software, this simplicity allows you to pay quickly without setting up a few hours.

Simplification of enterprise power

MCFARLAND pointed out the advantage of receiving enterprise levels without complexity. Sadhasivam emphasized this as a core philosophy of Zoho Solo. “We already have a technology on the backend and provide a simple solution to our customers using backend’s enterprise technology.” He summarizes it as a frequently used phrase.

Mobile priority design for the latest workflow

Most soloists run business on the phone. Trainers, consultants and service providers do not always have laptops. That’s why Zoho Solo was developed as a mobile priority application.

Sadhasivam said, “Mobile is not just a device, but a business device. For example, the trainer can issue invoices and collect payments on the spot.This app perfectly supports these workflows.

For greater demand, Zohoho Solo supports tablets like iPad. «Sometimes they need to see the report. So how much money you have made from the customer. Therefore, the report and all small devices do not provide an overview, but the larger screen will give you more insights.» Web applications plan to expand access further.

Thanks to real -time synchronization, the device maintains consistency in the device. Sadhasivam said, “Whatever the data written on one device that can be used in a few seconds on the second device.

Tax and compliance resolution

Tax is one of the most threatening aspects of operating a solo business. MCFARLAND raised these concerns and made Sadhasivam clarified how Zoho Solo supports.

«Zoho Solo can support taxes in the United States and Canada and make taxes while creating invoices. You can create a report at the end of the year, know how much you earned and how much you get. Therefore, you can integrate profit components and apply for taxes.»

In accordance with the regulations, Zoho relies on the entire company’s emphasis on personal information and standards. «ZOHO is already a personal information -oriented company and already encrypts all data and has already synchronized product focus and regulations on the backend.»

In the future, roadmaps include multi -currency support, allowing customers who work internationally with solo frangers can claim their customers with their own calls. Sadhasivam said, “It will be very helpful for customers who perform international businesses.

Preparation for growth

One of the biggest questions faced by a small business owner is whether the software they start grows with them. MCFARLAND asked directly about moving to more powerful tools such as Bigin, Books, or Commerce in Zohoho Solo.

Sadhasivam was convinced that Zoho had a clear path. “When a solo fringer grows, you need a better solution, he needs a deeper workflow with CRM or follow -up, or he can easily migrate Zoho with a click. Zoho Solo can be easily migrated to Zoho One.

Seamless migration means that business owners do not lose their past data when they expand their teams. «I’m sure that other companies don’t do this from solo to small businesses. The data migration is very smooth and the other company will not do this.»

Why Zoho Solo is important to small business owners

For freelancers and soloists, time is the most valuable resource. The time it takes to switch the app or solve the technology every hour was not to provide services to customers. ZOHO SOLO’s design recognizes this by binding key demands such as client management, invoice, payment, and reporting with a single simplified app.

The first focus of the mobile is consistent with the reality of how modern solo pre -upper works. Real -time synchronization ensures the flexibility of the entire device. Tax reports reduce stress at the end of the year. Clear migration paths prevent the risk of surpassing the platform.

For those who want enterprise stability without an indoorprise level, Zohoho Solo offers a cheap and practical option.

Where to learn more about

For solo freezers who are interested in the app exploration, the Zohoho Solo is provided in the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit zoho.com/solo.

It was clear that MCFARLAND finished the conversation and represented Zohoho Solo more than other software release. It is a promise to empower the growing community of freelancers and self -employed professionals. Not only can you manage tools that run a business business, but also expand.