How to perform business name availability is confirmed in 5 easy stages

When you are ready to start your business Name It is available. Perform the Internet search and make sure that others are using. Next need to see Trademark registration To avoid legal issues. Then check your name as the main business registry. It is also fundamental to explore domain and social media availability. When everything is checked out Registration procedure. Do you want to know the best tools to help?

Main takeout

Start with the Internet search using an estimate of the exact business name and check the list on the same platform as Yelp and Yellow Pages.

Use the TESS of USPTO to check the existing trademarks and evaluate the risk of similar names.

Check the name availability by using Texas’ business name search tools or taxable target searches by Texas Comptroller.

For comprehensive inspections, use registration websites and tools such as NAMECHK or KNOWEM to explore domain and social media availability.

Submit the documents you need to the state authorities, register your business name, and consider the trademark registration for further protection.

Start with the Internet search

If you are ready to check if you can use the business name you want Simple internet search.

Enter your business name in a popular search engine GooglePlace a quote around it Exactly match. This helps to identify the existing business that uses the name or something similar.

Do not forget to explore the business list on the same platform. yelp and Yellow PagesIn addition to social media Regional or regional use.

Also consider using it Domain name search tool Make sure the website with your desired name is already registered.

If you are in California and form LLC, this Business name availability In order to avoid potential conflicts, inspections are essential.

Check the trademark registration

Before finishing the business name, you need to check the trademark registration to avoid potential legal issues. Start using it US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) for Checking Trademark Registration. Find all the sound names similar to the exact match to evaluate the risk of infringement. Do not forget to check the main trademarks as shown. SOS business search In Ohio, you can raise legal issues. Review the status of the existing trademark and check for activity, abandonment or cancellation. It may take a few months to process trademark registration, so you can avoid expensive brands later.

Search type importance Federal trademark Protects from national use Main trademark Solve local legal issues Active registration Indicates the availability of the name Abandon/cancellation Potential registration can be allowed

Check out the main business registry

After confirmation Trademark registrationIt is important to check you Business name With the main business registry. Effective ways are:

visit Secretary of State TexasWeb site for free business name search tool. Use Texas administratorEnter the name of the name by entering the desired name to search the taxable entity. Write a SOSDIRECT account for more thorough search costs of $ 1 per search. In the case of relevant, comply with the main regulations, including the required terms such as «Company» or «Limited Liability Company».

If you do not match in the state Registry, you can confidently register and check the LLC in the Texas name search. It is legally observed.

Explore domain and social media availability

Did you check if you want? Business name Provided by domain and on Social Media Platform?

Start using it Domain registration I like the website GodDy or Namecheap Make sure your preferred domain name is used. Do not forget to expand the options by exploring various top domains (TLDs).

Next, do a thorough search on the social media platform to see if your name or deformation is already used. Tools like tools Namechk or I know It can help you check effectiveness In multiple networks.

If you find out that you can’t use the desired domain or handle, write a unique option with a unique steel, hyper or related keywords.

Finally monitor Trademark registration Through TH UsptoTess to avoid the conflict in the industry.

Register your business name

Registering a business name is an important step in setting up a brand and operating it in that name. The way you can do is:

Do action Ohio You can check the name you want to check your business name. For the selected business structure, submit the required documents to the Secretary of State Ohio to include the name registration. If you are using a different name (DBA), submit a name certificate assumed to the county clerk office where the business is operated. Consider the trademark registration US Patent and Trademark Office Protect the brand identity from infringement.

Completion of this step will help you search for Ohio trademark search and effectively secure your business name.

conclusion

In summary, check the availability of A Business name This is an essential stage before starting the venture. Starting with an Internet searchCheck the trademarks, the main business registry, and explore the domain and social media options, and finally register the name to see if the business can be operated. Legal problem. In accordance with these five stages, you can focus on growth and success by building a strong foundation for business.