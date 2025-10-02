Google Pixel reveals AI -based voice translation and improved currency features.

In an age when communication efficiency can create or destroy small businesses, the latest call function of Google Pixel enhances connections, simplifies operations, and promises to protect from potential traps. Tech Giant can be a great help for small business owners who are looking for an intuitive way to effectively manage the currency by presenting a series of updates for pixels 10.

One of the most prominent features Voice translationDesigned to connect the language barrier during the telephone conversation. This feature uses AI to translate the call in real time while preserving the natural tone of each speaker. Small companies often interact with a variety of customers or suppliers worldwide, allowing this function to promote smooth and productive communication without the need for third -party translators. «Find a way through a foreign country? Do you work with people who use other languages?» Google emphasizes that this feature can be a game changer for business owners dealing with international customers.

The update is also improved Call screen and fraud detectionIt is currently available in new markets, including Australia, Canada and Ireland. This feature allows users to manually or automatically screen the reception calls, an important tool for small businesses where marketing and fraudulent calls are flooded. For example, Pixel 10 users in India can experiment with the beta version. Manual currency screenIt supports several languages, including English and Hindi. As a small business, avoiding fraud so that you don’t miss important calls can be essential for operation.

Telephone notebookAnother notable improvement now offers improved features by proposing calendar events, tasks and notifications based on currency discussion. This means that business owners can smoothly track the minutes and strategic insights without attacking a laptop during the conversation. As an option that can easily opt out, the function of automatically starting a currency notes for all currencies can help you relieve the burden on Note J. and focus on dialogue.

Driving safety and connectivity were also prioritized by integration. Android auto. On the go, small business owners often rely on pixels and make screen calls while driving. The upcoming currency notes available in Android Auto makes it easier to maintain productivity on the road because users can write important points without distracting.

Another innovative function Send a messageIt distinguishes the missing or rejected calls from spam. With real -time report cards and AI filtering messages, business owners can quickly evaluate missing opportunities without passing unrelated spam and ultimately save time and resources.

In the case of a business that requires a call document, Google has expanded. Recording function. This feature can be used in all pixels in the supported country, so the owner can record important conversations by complying with personal information protection guidelines. This can be useful for various types of calls, from client check -in to internal team discussions.

But these updates are promising, but small business owners should consider potential tasks. Depending on the advanced AI function, concerns about data personal information and security may be raised. In addition, the effects of functions such as voice translation may vary depending on dialects and accents, which can lead to communication accidents if they are not used.

In summary, Google Pixel 10’s latest currency -related features provide innovative tools to improve communication, simplify notes, and protect them from fraud. Accepting these technologies can significantly improve productivity and customer interaction. For more information, you can see the original blog post in Google. here.

Image through Google