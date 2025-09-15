Google MEET innovates communication by starting a real -time voice translation.

Google Workspace has introduced real -time voice translation to Google Meet as a breakthrough development for business that explores multicultural personnel. This innovation destroys language barriers and promises to help small business owners communicate smoothly at various teams and customer bases.

This technology, driven by the development of artificial intelligence, changes the method of performing meetings by allowing immediate translations of spoken words. Fredric, who leads the audio engineering team, said, “When we started, we will take five years. Instead, the cooperation between Meet Team and Google Deepmind has pushed an envelope in just two years.As a result, a system that provides human interpreter and rivals that can translate up to three seconds after the speech was invented.

The main benefits include improvement in communication in multilateral environments. This means that small businesses in the United States can have meetings with Spain, Brazil or Japanese customers or partners without a wide range of language education or employment interpreters. Real -time translation can promote soft discussions, reduce misunderstandings, and ultimately encourage better relationships between business and international stakeholders.

Previously, the translation of audio calls faced an important delay. The multi -stage process, which translates into voice warriors and other languages ​​and then re -converts into a speech, has a waiting time of 10 to 20 seconds. This delay was actually impossible. The new technology has fallen at the speed of imitating human dialogue, an essential function for effective meetings. Huib, who leads product management for audio quality, said, “I send audio.

But this innovation offers tremendous potential, but small business owners should keep knowing some tasks. To ensure high -quality translation is still affected by factors such as speaker accents, background noise and network conditions. Business may have to invest in excellent microphones and soundproofing to optimize the quality of communication.

In addition, Google’s technology is excellent in translating the language with a similar structure, but linguists have confirmed that a language with certain languages, especially grammar rules and tolerance, can still be challenged. For example, this technology trades the accuracy of the current speed, and often can literally render the translation, leading to misunderstandings or humorous interpretations. Updates using high -end language models are expected to capture more nuances, tones and contexts by improving this problem over time.

In addition to localization, companies may need to consider additional factors when implementing this technology. Effective and inappropriate for the education ability on how to use AI for employees can ensure softer transitions and better results during the call.

As the organization continues to adapt to the growth of customer -based globalization, it shows a significant leap when the real -time translation function arrives in the software. This development promises not only communication but also to promote collaboration so that small businesses will flourish in more and more interconnected worlds. Accepting such a technology can open the door to the new market and partnership that seemed unacceptable once.

Google’s continuous promise to refine this technology shows the potential to form the future of business communication. For small business owners who are interested in actively participating in global potential customers, using these tools in Google Meet can be a game change, which can promote the connection leading to growth and innovation.

For more information on this innovative function and its impact, you can read the original press release. here.

Image through Google