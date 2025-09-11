Gen Z Travelers accepts low -quality and global adventures this fall.

As airfare and hotel fees are stabilized after the collapse, the increasing sector in the travel market is expected to have a significant impact on the hospitality industry. Generation Z. For the owners of the travel and hospitality sectors, if you meet this trend, you may have new opportunities, but you need to keep knowing potential challenges.

The number of travel interests in generation Z is increasing rapidly, and autumn vacation searches increased 26%. Many of these travelers give priority to cost efficiency, and 80%point out that economic feasibility affects travel plans. In particular, the trend is changing to a longer international stay compared to the Millennium generation. The excited Z respondents in the recent Focaldata survey said, “It’s a big deal to travel in the fall.

Inexpensive luxury is at the forefront of travel desire. Paris stands out as the best destination of Gen Z Travelers, which is sensitive to budget. Based on experiences such as cooking classes and local tours of less than $ 100, personalized travel services are the most important. For example, travelers can learn about making classic French desserts with Pastri chefs or finding vintage treasures in the Saint-Uen market in Paris. The transition to an immersive and localized experience provides opportunities for small businesses in the travel industry to create customized packages that resonate with demographic statistics that are sensitive to this budget.

This data indicates that Gen Z Travelers rediscovers an international destination that combines a unique local experience with a travel journey. Emerging beach cities, such as IPOJUCA in Brazil and Ericeira in Portugal, still focus on less crowded areas that provide a lively coast. In the case of small business owners, emphasizing local culture and unique experiences can help to attract this passionate explorer group.

In the United States, the purpose of the purpose of autumn leaves is also gaining traction. Vermont won this list, followed by New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Minnesota. According to the same survey, 83%of respondents said that autumn leaves significantly affect their destination. Business owners in the area can seduce travelers who want to accept the beauty of autumn by utilizing seasonal promotions that emphasize scenic views, autumn activities and local products.

For small businesses, especially small businesses in the hospitality sector, Airbnb’s new «Ner Rearber, Pay Pay Pay» feature offers potential benefits. This allows customers to reserve accommodations without paying immediately, reduce the financial burden on travelers and encourage early reservations for slow seasons. However, companies must adapt to this development by allowing the reservation system to flexibly handle demand in the last instant adjustment while handling the demand for peak time.

Despite positive indicators, the challenge persists. Small businesses can be difficult to compete with existing brands with wider marketing budgets. In addition, the unique characteristics of the Z generation, especially sustainability and social responsibility, may require a change in difficult branding for small companies.

It is also important to seduce travelers with competitive prices, but maintaining quality and customer satisfaction is the top priority. It is important for small businesses to maintain a balance between economics and excellent services.

As the autumn travel season is approaching, small businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors should closely observe this trend. By accepting low luxury and offering personalized experience, such a business can create an attractive value proposal to Gen Z Travelers. Potential tasks, such as competition and quality maintenance, must be carefully searched to make the most of this evolving market.

For more information on these trends, you can find it in Airbnb’s recent press release. here. As the travel environment continues to develop, it is ahead of the curve, so small business owners can capture new opportunities and satisfy the needs of today’s travelers.