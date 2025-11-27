Four people indicted on COVID-19 loan fraud that targeted SBA funds

Amid ongoing efforts to root out fraud in pandemic relief programs, four individuals have been indicted in Houston for their involvement in a scheme to defraud lenders affiliated with the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This alert raises important awareness for small business owners seeking financial assistance due to COVID-19.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury on September 24 charges Decarla Conner, Randy Delrosario, Darrell Foster and Enjoli Jeffrey with wire fraud and other related crimes, highlighting the intentional misuse of emergency funds developed to support struggling businesses during the pandemic. The investigation outlines how individuals allegedly targeted both the SBA and approved banks to submit fraudulent loan applications using falsified tax documents, including falsified business tax returns.

“The integrity of our federal programs must be protected and we will do our best to hold accountable those who abuse them for personal gain,” said United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. The statement highlights the authorities’ continued vigilance to protect vital funds for many small and medium-sized businesses during the economic downturn.

Instead of focusing on the urgency of creating a PPP to sustain businesses and preserve jobs, the defendants are also linked to money laundering activities, with claims that they used the loan proceeds to make lavish personal purchases, including vehicles, jewelry, and luxury travel. This case highlights the importance of transparency and honesty in financial transactions, especially during times of crisis.

For small business owners, it is important to understand the implications of these fraudulent schemes. The response to the pandemic has provided a lifeline for many people, but it has also attracted unscrupulous actors. This case shows how important it is for entrepreneurs to conduct thorough due diligence when dealing with government financial assistance.

Key points for small business owners:

Stay informed: Owners should check regularly for updates on financing programs and potential fraud risks. Organizations like the SBA provide resources and alerts to help you recognize scammers’ tactics. Document verification: When applying for a loan, third-party support should be carefully scrutinized. Make sure all documents submitted, including tax returns and financial statements, are accurate and authentic. Understand the results: Fraudulent practices can have serious legal repercussions. If convicted, the individuals charged face significant prison terms and fines, reflecting the seriousness of these crimes. Prioritize responsibility: Business owners can contribute to the health of the overall economic recovery effort by maintaining transparent operations and practicing ethical practices.

However, small business owners also need to be careful. The maelstrom of information regarding PPP loans and grants can lead to misinterpretations or unintentional mistakes when applying for financial assistance. Working with a trusted financial advisor and using SBA resources can help you effectively navigate the complexities of applying for funding.

Because small and medium-sized businesses play such a vital role in the economy, responsible financial management is especially important. As federal authorities highlight instances of fraud, ongoing investigations also serve as a reminder of businesses’ moral obligation to use taxpayer-funded programs wisely.

For more information about this case, see the original press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Through vigilance and diligence, small business owners can continue to thrive and make the most of available resources while fortifying their operations against fraud.