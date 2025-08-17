Ebay reveals innovative features in Open25 to improve the success of sellers.

EBAY has recently announced a variety of innovative features that help small business owners simplify their operations, increase their profitability, and help to develop trust with customers. This new tool, released in Ebay Open25, the first direct seller event in five years, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to give the seller authority in today’s competitive market.

One of the most prominent features is the AI assistant of messaging. This tool suggests an answer to the general buyer inquiries by using the information that is already included in the description of the product and the details of the order. This automation alleviates the burden of managing a lot of buyer messages so that the seller can respond more efficiently. Ebay spokesman said, “This tool helps the seller saves time without sacrificing control.

Another important update is to introduce offers to messaging so that buyers and sellers can negotiate direct transactions within the messaging thread. This feature aims to improve the purchase experience by making price negotiations more intuitive and smooth and constructing all related conversations in one place. Busy sellers can close their deals faster as they have been reduced.

The cost tracking is being upgraded thanks to the optional function that sellers can enter and manage the items at the list of listing during the listing process. In small businesses, profit margin can often be tight, so this tool provides a simple way for the seller to track the cost, make a smarter price decision, and plan the promotion without the need for external spreadsheets. Ebay said, “This feature will help the seller confidently set the price.

For businesses that manage large -scale inventory, a new inventory mapping API appears as a game change. Simplify the list process using AI to create the titles, descriptions and items optimized in the minimum input. This improvement allows the seller to focus more on the business expansion without being bound by a long -time list process.

In particular, Ebay deals with one of the perennial pain points of the seller. As a new protection begins in October, the seller who uses the EBay label and tracks it can enjoy the repayment of items returned to INR due to an irreversible delivery delay. Ebay said, “This keeps the seller from being punished for delays other than their control.

Ebay is also improving the feedback mechanism by automating positive feedback for sellers who meet major performance indicators. From September, if the seller uses the tracking service and provides it on time, it will automatically receive positive feedback unless the buyer offers itself. This initiative aims to improve seller visibility and trust and further improve its reputation in the market.

Despite the promise of these features, small business owners should keep knowing some considerations. Success of such tools relies greatly on consistent use and adaptation to changing market epidemiology. The owner who can hesitate to accommodate the AI -centered solution may miss the efficiency of others. In addition, it can be required to be adjusted to integrate new tools into existing business processes and may cause potentially temporary confusion.

But the advantages of this innovation seem important. EBAY has strengthened its position as an economic authority by clearly adjusting the needs and missions of small business owners through tools designed to save time, track costs and improve communication.

When EBAY continues to innovate and improve the platform, small business owners around the world must keep an eye on these updates and measure the weight of how it is suitable for business strategies. For more information, visit the official announcement of Ebay’s press release. here.