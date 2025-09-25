Ebay acquires TISE to strengthen the C2C market in Gen Z and Millennials.

Ebay recently announced an interesting movement to reconstruct the C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer) market. The company has signed a decisive contract to acquire TISE, a popular social marketplace based in Oslo, Norway. This acquisition aims to strengthen its global position in the C2C market, especially by interacting with young demographics such as Gen Z and Millennials, which increases the demand for used goods.

Through this acquisition, Ebay tries to improve the customer experience through TISE’s innovative social priority approach. The TISE platform allows users to follow the sellers by accepting customized product recommendations according to their interactions, such as the crush on the list, and comments on the list. The participation elements of this community are expected to bring new lives to EBAY’s existing C2C products.

GM Global Markets success and C2C vice president Oliver Klinkk will strengthen Ebay’s C2C products through TISE’s on -trend inventory, loyal community and social first approach. You can unlock new opportunities for innovation. «

For small business owners, this acquisition can be seen in the way commerce is performed on a platform that is suitable for individual and small sales. Small business owners who use EBAY’s platforms due to the injury of community participation tools can encourage personal relationships with buyers. This connection can lead to repeated business and more loyal customer base, which can contribute greatly to long -term growth.

Eirik Frøyland Rime, CEO and co -founder of TISE, focused on sustainability and community -centered experience. «In the tise, we believed that it was the core of a more sustainable world that was always fun, easy, and inspiration. Ebay would share our vision and improve community -based models through their support and allow more people to participate in the social market.»

The focus of sustainability can be well resonated with the owner of a small company appealing to environmental consciousness. Just as more people set priorities for sustainable shopping, there may be opportunities for business to market themselves as part of a greater movement for business consumption.

With TISE, Ebay can integrate the community participation of the TISE with the established protocol. This enhances the overall user experience, allowing you to induce more traffic and transactions on Ebay’s platform. Expected synergy effects can be given a valuable tool for small business sellers to connect and participate better with the audience.

But potential challenges can face the horizon. Ebay’s promise to merge the community -based function of TISE with a powerful infrastructure requires careful management. In the integrated process, interruption can temporarily affect the level of service, which can cause potential complaints among users, including small business owners. In addition, EBAY has not disclosed specific terms or financial details related to transactions, and some questions remain about how these changes form market conditions.

There may also be learning curves for small business owners who use specific social participation functions of TISE. In order to adjust to the more interactive and community -oriented sales approaches, some businesses can change the product marketing method, which may require time and resources.

The completion of this acquisition is the target of customs and is expected to occur by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Small business owners can finance the interaction with customers in this ebay, so it is cautious to keep an eye on future updates about this integration.

As EBAY continues to strengthen its products for the younger generation, small business owners may be at the forefront of tendency towards more personalized and community -oriented e -commerce. It is important to maintain information, whether they chose to take advantage of the first social approach to TISE or simply observe the evolving landscape.

For more information, visit Ebay’s original announcement. ebay news site.

