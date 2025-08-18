Discuss the importance of digital security with Ramon Ray

https://youtu.be/fthzqPo4qkc

Cyber security is not always the most brilliant business topic, but it’s one of the most important things for entrepreneurs. SME owners have more goals for cyber criminals, and one wrong click can lead to destructive losses. To solve this growth threat Ramon RayThe founder of well -known small business experts, speakers and founders of Genius Zone have been appointed. BitDefender’s small business evangelist.

In a recent conversation with me, Ramon shared what cyber security is important at any time, how small businesses can protect themselves, and what a new role with BitDefender will accompany.

Personal presentation that has a big impact

Ramon has begun to recognize my long relationship with me personally with a small business community.

«It was beautiful to see to build a small biz trend. We like small businesses and both are very smart.

Then official news came out.

«I recently engaged with BitDefender … Small business Ambassador is doing this, so. I build a company, build a business, and become an entrepreneur but safe. BitDefender has an amazing solution that can ensure safe for small business owners.»

Why cyber security in small businesses should be a top priority

Ramon compared to locking up the business with a house or a car.

«We are not in panic, but we live in a cautious state. Hackers want to attack us. Cyber criminals and evil people.»

I agreed to point out that the company’s data is the blood of life. Violation or extended operation stop time can be fatal.

«The core of the business is data.

Ramon explained the role of parts educators, parts motivation and parts connectors between BitDefender’s technology and the demands of small business owners.

General cyber security myth

One of Ramon’s top priority is to eliminate dangerous misunderstandings.

«It’s an error that I think it’s a small business. So only bigger brands should be safe. Hackers want to attack even the smallest small business.»

Another myth is that it is enough to click carefully by yourself.

“It’s part of them … But hackers and threats are so sophisticated that they are much easier. [for them] See at any time. ”

Practical stage for better protection

Ramon provided a simple checklist to business owners.

Adopt a security accident method -Please train yourself and your team before you click or send. Install security software with good reputation -BitDefender’s solution starts with less than $ 200 per year. Training employees for phishing scams -Check the request through a known contact method, not the response button. Use step 2 certification -If you are uncomfortable, add important protection classes. Create and implement a powerful password -Avoid weak and guessing credentials. Update software and systems -Insolated tools leave an easy openings for hackers. Keep a regular backup -Save safely and test the restoration process.

I added a backup notification from my experience.

“There is a business … The computer has been hacked and ransomware [hit]… Everything has been encrypted… We only need to end. Simple backup… I was able to stop this. ”

Ramon called a backup «insurance» that prevented the company from closing.

The actual result of phishing

The conversation deals with how phishing trusts. I remembered the incident that I was deceived by sending a gift card after receiving a mutual friend’s appearance as a previous message. Small business trend Owner Anita Campbell.

«It can be cruel.

Ramon emphasized the need to check through a known separate channel.

«Don’t click…

The role of AI in cyber security -line and bad

Ramon sees AI as a double -edged sword.

«Two things … Voice frauds are definitely increasing…

In terms of defense, he mentioned that Bit Defender uses software AI to detect threats and protect systems in the background.

Remote work security problem

As the remote and hybrid work models expand, the risk of security increases.

«One, who is someone who says you are?

He emphasized that all devices connected to the company network require security software and VPN.

Why VPN is important

Ramon broke down the importance of VPNs for entrepreneurs and teams.

«If you get out of the company’s network … all the data are open. VPN is much safer because it encapsulates the data and encrypts the data.»

I added that traffic at home can pass the ISP and VPN can provide more control and trust.

Building a security culture

Ramon compared the security gap with a gap on the wall of the store.

«The day you pass every day … People point to it … you must fix the hole. Security is an important basis.

I reversed the need for peace of mind.

«It is very important to sleep and sleep at night. I am safe.»

BitDefender approach

What is the most excited about the role?

«I can be a Ramon … Champion Technology, Champion Building Business … BitDefender has the entire network of scientists and experts … Everything they do is to get up every day to study the latest malicious attacks … My job is to announce that we should represent us and safe small business.»

He recommends entrepreneurs to explore BitDefender’s blogs, trend reports and resources and download their free booklets. Secureyourbrand.com.

Conclusion for small business owners

Cyber security is no longer an option. The threat is constant and indiscriminate and more and more sophisticated. But as Ramon emphasized, the right way of thinking, tools and habits can make a big difference.

«We want to build a project that you thrive…

